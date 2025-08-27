BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
Business & Finance

Apple makes radio push amid tough music streaming competition, WSJ reports

Reuters Published August 27, 2025

Apple will distribute its curated radio stations on a global network of home speakers and connected cars, in a push to extend the reach of its music service, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The iPhone maker’s six radio stations will be available outside its app for the first time through a deal with digital radio platform TuneIn, according to the report.

Apple’s push into radio comes as competition in the music streaming industry heats up, with companies such as Spotify making inroads into supporting new formats such as video podcasts and messages.

Beginning Wednesday, Apple’s stations will be available to TuneIn’s 75 million monthly active users, the report said.

Apple to hold fall event on September 9, new iPhones expected

The Cupertino, California-based company had approached TuneIn about a tie-up around the end of last year, the report said, quoting the digital radio platform’s CEO Richard Stern as saying.

Apple’s market share of digital music subscribers in the U.S. fell to 25% at the end of last year, from 30% in 2020, while Spotify’s increased, the report said, citing MIDiA Research.

Apple and TuneIn did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

