BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 89.74 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.62%)
DCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 188.95 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.34%)
FCCL 51.72 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.31%)
FFL 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GCIL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
HUBC 164.50 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (1.98%)
KEL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.23%)
LOTCHEM 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.4%)
MLCF 95.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.33%)
NBP 152.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.36%)
PAEL 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
PIAHCLA 19.93 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.32%)
PIBTL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
POWER 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
PPL 178.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PREMA 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
PRL 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.07%)
PTC 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
SNGP 116.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.27%)
SSGC 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.08%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
TREET 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.94%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 15,048 Decreased By -10.6 (-0.07%)
BR30 43,240 Increased By 309.1 (0.72%)
KSE100 148,435 Decreased By -380.2 (-0.26%)
KSE30 45,069 Decreased By -137.2 (-0.3%)
Aug 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Robusta coffee hits three-month high, cocoa edges higher

Reuters Published August 27, 2025

LONDON: Robusta coffee futures rose to a three-month high on Wednesday as U.S. roasters scrambled to secure supplies after the U.S. government imposed a 50% tariff on imports from Brazil.

Coffee

Robusta coffee futures rose 0.2% to $4,701 a metric ton by 1044 GMT after earlier setting a three-month high of $4,741.

Dealers said the recent run-up in prices had led to a pick-up in the flow of coffee from producers such as Indonesia.

Tariffs imposed by the U.S., climate change, and a smaller crop in Brazil are driving coffee prices higher, the executive director of the International Coffee Organization (ICO) told Reuters on Tuesday.

Arabica coffee futures lost 1.5% to $3.6670 per lb, slipping back after setting a 3-1/2 month high of $3.8710 on Monday.

Cocoa

New York cocoa was up 0.7% at $7,665 a ton.

Dealers said the market was consolidating after falling more than 10% during the last couple of weeks but concern about weak demand may limit the scope of any rebound in prices.

There are also signs that the U.S. was moving to exempt some cocoa producers from tariffs, including potentially Ecuador and Indonesia.

The U.S. has agreed in principle to exempt Indonesian exports of cocoa from the 19% tariff imposed by President Donald Trump since August 7, Indonesia’s top trade negotiator said on Tuesday.

London cocoa rose 0.6% at 5,352 pounds per ton.

Arabica coffee hits 2-1/2 month high, sugar edges up

Sugar

Raw sugar rose 0.55% to 16.50 cents per lb.

Brazil’s national crop agency Conab on Tuesday cut its forecast for sugar production in the 2025/26 season to 44.5 million metric tons, citing bad weather conditions impacting cultivation of sugarcane.

White sugar gained 0.6% to $491.20 a ton.

Cocoa coffee prices robusta coffee coffee crop Cocoa price

Comments

200 characters

Robusta coffee hits three-month high, cocoa edges higher

PSX sheds over 900 points as flood concerns grip investors

PM Shehbaz seeks deeper ADB partnership in railways, minerals, and public transport

Pakistani rupee registers 14th successive gain against US dollar

7 swept away in Sambrial as NDMA evacuates 210,000 from flooded areas

India releases water from dams, warns rival Pakistan of cross-border flooding, says source

Experts sceptical of Trump’s claim of ‘massive’ oil reserves in Pakistan: Bloomberg

Pakistan Textile Council warns of disruption over EFS amendments

CCP seeks ban on online marketplace Temu

Pakistan plans to use solar to power Gwadar Port

Pakistan to extend maximum facilitation for Japanese investors, says PM

Read more stories