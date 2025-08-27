BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 89.74 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.62%)
DCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 188.95 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.34%)
FCCL 51.72 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.31%)
FFL 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GCIL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
HUBC 164.50 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (1.98%)
KEL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.23%)
LOTCHEM 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.4%)
MLCF 95.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.33%)
NBP 152.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.36%)
PAEL 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
PIAHCLA 19.93 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.32%)
PIBTL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
POWER 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
PPL 178.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PREMA 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
PRL 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.07%)
PTC 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
SNGP 116.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.27%)
SSGC 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.08%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
TREET 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.94%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 15,048 Decreased By -10.6 (-0.07%)
BR30 43,240 Increased By 309.1 (0.72%)
KSE100 148,435 Decreased By -380.2 (-0.26%)
KSE30 45,069 Decreased By -137.2 (-0.3%)
Aug 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper breaks four sessions of gains on firmer dollar and China worries

Reuters Published August 27, 2025

LONDON: Copper slipped on Wednesday, breaking four sessions of gains, weighed down by a stronger dollar, rising inventories and concern about demand in top metals consumer China.

The benchmark three-month contract on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.5% at $9,790.50 a metric ton by 0940 GMT, having hit a two-week peak of $9,862 on Tuesday.

LME copper has climbed by 11% this year, rebounding from a more than 16-month low of $8,105 in early April.

“Chinese demand is showing signs of slowing, with headwinds for the economy including tariffs and the ailing property sector,” said ING commodities strategist Ewa Manthey.

Data from China was mixed, showing industrial profits declined for a third straight month in July against a backdrop of weak demand and ongoing factory gate deflation.

The decline, however, was less than May and June, and manufacturing sector profits climbed by 6.8%.

Copper hits two-week high

The improvement could be the result of a campaign the Chinese government has been waging over the past two months to reduce excess capacity in industry, including metals, said Alastair Munro, senior base metals strategist at Marex.

Metals prices were also pressured by a firmer dollar after U.S. President Donald Trump’s move to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, which renewed investor concern over the central bank’s independence.

A stronger U.S. currency makes dollar-priced metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Climbing inventories in warehouses registered by the LME and U.S. Comex exchange also undermined sentiment.

LME copper inventories, which added another 1,100 tons in data released on Wednesday, have surged by 72% since late June to 156,100 tons. Comex stocks have nearly tripled so far this year.

Among other metals, LME aluminium dropped 0.8% to $2,616.50 a ton, zinc shed 0.7% to $2,793.50 and nickel lost 0.6% to $15,200 while lead added 0.2% to $1,991.50 and tin was up 0.2% at $34,275.

Copper LME copper copper price Copper imports

Comments

200 characters

Copper breaks four sessions of gains on firmer dollar and China worries

PSX sheds over 900 points as flood concerns grip investors

PM Shehbaz seeks deeper ADB partnership in railways, minerals, and public transport

Pakistani rupee registers 14th successive gain against US dollar

7 swept away in Sambrial as NDMA evacuates 210,000 from flooded areas

India releases water from dams, warns rival Pakistan of cross-border flooding, says source

Experts sceptical of Trump’s claim of ‘massive’ oil reserves in Pakistan: Bloomberg

Pakistan Textile Council warns of disruption over EFS amendments

CCP seeks ban on online marketplace Temu

Pakistan plans to use solar to power Gwadar Port

Pakistan to extend maximum facilitation for Japanese investors, says PM

Read more stories