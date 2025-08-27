BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
Pulisic returns to US squad as McKennie misses out for South Korea, Japan friendlies

Reuters Published August 27, 2025
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Christian Pulisic has been named in the U.S. squad for the friendly matches against South Korea and Japan after skipping the CONCACAF Gold Cup, but Weston McKennie has been omitted from coach Mauricio Pochettino’s 22-player roster.

Winger Pulisic, who played 50 games for AC Milan last season, opted out of the Gold Cup to rest and recover — a decision that drew criticism from former U.S. stalwarts Landon Donovan and Alexi Lalas.

The U.S. lost 2-1 to Mexico in the Gold Cup final in July.

Midfielder McKennie, who was unavailable for the Gold Cup due to Juventus’ participation in the Club World Cup, remains absent from the U.S. squad. Fulham left back Antonee Robinson is also missing as he continues his return to fitness following an injury.

While forward Giovanni Reyna and goalkeeper Matt Turner also did not make the cut, full back Sergino Dest returns to the U.S. fold for the first time since recovering from an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury.

Winger Timothy Weah has also been included in the squad.

“We continue to strengthen the squad and narrow in on the pool of players who can help us achieve our goals at the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” Pochettino said on Tuesday.

“We have a number of players just returning from injuries or who have had very limited minutes in the last couple of months, so they can take this moment to continue to build fitness and sharpness for the upcoming opportunities in the fall.”

Twenty-two players have been rostered, with one addition to be confirmed.

Slot hails Liverpool’s mentality after win at Newcastle

The U.S. will host South Korea in New Jersey on September 6, before welcoming Japan in Ohio on September 9.

US Roster

Goalkeepers: Roman Celentano, Matt Freese, Jonathan Klinsmann Defenders: Max Arfsten, Noahkai Banks, Tristan Blackmon, Sergino Dest, Alex Freeman, Nathan Harriel, Tim Ream, Chris Richards

Midfielders: Tyler Adams, Sebastian Berhalter, Luca de la Torre, Diego Luna, Jack McGlynn, Sean Zawadzki

Forwards: Damion Downs, Christian Pulisic, Josh Sargent, Tim Weah, Alex Zendejas

