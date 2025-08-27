Shadab Textile Mills appoints Saad Naseem as chairman

Shadab Textile Mills Limited (SHDT) announced on Wednesday the appointment of Saad Naseem as its chairman.

The company shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.

“We have to inform you that Mian Farrukh Naseem, chairman, has ceased to be the chairman of company w.e.f. August 26, 2025,” SHDT informed the bourse.

The mill was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company in 1979.

The principal activity of the company is manufacturing, buying, selling and dealing in all kinds of yarn.