Trump says he is working with Republicans on ‘comprehensive crime bill’

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he is working with House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, both Republicans, on a “comprehensive crime bill.”

“Speaker Mike Johnson, and Leader John Thune, are working with me, and other Republicans, on a Comprehensive Crime Bill.

It’s what our Country needs,“ Trump said in a Truth Social post.

Citing a purported wave of lawlessness, Trump seized control this month of the police force in Washington, D.C., and is allowing National Guard troops to carry weapons while on patrol in the city.

He has threatened to expand the US military presence to Democrat-controlled cities like Baltimore and Chicago.

Trump said earlier this week that the US military might deploy to Chicago and is ready to go anywhere on short notice to crack down on crime.

Trump also ordered the Department of Defence to ensure that every state has some National Guard troops who are ready to rapidly mobilize to help quell civil disturbances and assist in public safety.