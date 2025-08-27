BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 89.74 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.62%)
DCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 188.95 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.34%)
FCCL 51.72 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.31%)
FFL 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GCIL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
HUBC 164.50 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (1.98%)
KEL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.23%)
LOTCHEM 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.4%)
MLCF 95.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.33%)
NBP 152.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.36%)
PAEL 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
PIAHCLA 19.93 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.32%)
PIBTL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
POWER 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
PPL 178.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PREMA 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
PRL 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.07%)
PTC 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
SNGP 116.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.27%)
SSGC 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.08%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
TREET 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.94%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 15,048 Decreased By -10.6 (-0.07%)
BR30 43,240 Increased By 309.1 (0.72%)
KSE100 148,435 Decreased By -380.2 (-0.26%)
KSE30 45,069 Decreased By -137.2 (-0.3%)
SNB’s Martin strikes cautious note on prospect of negative rates

Reuters Published August 27, 2025
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

ZURICH: The bar is higher for the Swiss National Bank to move interest rates into negative territory than it would be to cut rates if they were still above zero, the central bank’s Vice Chairman Antoine Martin was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

The SNB in June cut its policy rate to zero and has not ruled out taking the rate below zero with inflation low, even though it has stressed it does not like negative rates.

Still, in an interview with Swiss newspaper L’Agefi, Martin said that while past experience has shown that negative rates can be effective, they also create more challenges for banks, investors, and households, which take on more risks.

“This phenomenon could have negative effects in the long term,” he said.

“It should be noted that the requirement level for introducing negative rates is higher than it is for cutting interest rates (when) in positive territory.”

The SNB, which targets annual inflation of between zero and 2%, introduced negative rates from late 2014 to 2022.

Swiss inflation inched up to 0.2% in July, and Martin said the SNB does not see the risk of deflation, noting that its forecasts point to a jump in inflation in coming quarters.

The dollar’s recent weakness against the Swiss franc should not have a dramatic effect on inflation, Martin added.

He noted that the current value of the Swiss currency was more a matter of dollar weakness than of franc strength.

The SNB policymaker said the economic outlook is uncertain and that the central bank had been in contact with the Swiss government to share its expertise on the potential impact of US tariffs currently set at 39% against Switzerland.

“The SNB, however, does not play a political role,” he told L’Agefi.

Swiss National Bank Vice Chairman Antoine Martin

