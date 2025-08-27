BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 89.74 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.62%)
DCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 188.95 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.34%)
FCCL 51.72 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.31%)
FFL 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GCIL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
HUBC 164.50 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (1.98%)
KEL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.23%)
LOTCHEM 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.4%)
MLCF 95.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.33%)
NBP 152.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.36%)
PAEL 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
PIAHCLA 19.93 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.32%)
PIBTL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
POWER 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
PPL 178.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PREMA 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
PRL 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.07%)
PTC 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
SNGP 116.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.27%)
SSGC 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.08%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
TREET 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.94%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 15,048 Decreased By -10.6 (-0.07%)
BR30 43,240 Increased By 309.1 (0.72%)
KSE100 148,435 Decreased By -380.2 (-0.26%)
KSE30 45,069 Decreased By -137.2 (-0.3%)
Aug 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India’s heavy rains cause floods, kill 30 in landslide on pilgrim route

Reuters Published August 27, 2025
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: Heavy rain set off a landslide on a famed Hindu pilgrimage route in India’s northern region of Jammu, killing at least 30 people, the ANI news agency said on Wednesday, while floods prompted official warnings for people to stay indoors at night.

Weather officials forecast more rain and thunderstorms with gusty winds for the mountainous region of Ladakh, while heavy rain is set to lash the federal territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Authorities were battling to restore telecom services as communication was “almost nonexistent”, said Omar Abdullah, the chief minister of the territory.

Tuesday’s landslide near the shrine of Vaishno Devi on the pilgrims’ route killed at least 30 people, said ANI, in which Reuters holds a minor stake.

It was the latest havoc from downpours in the Himalayan region that have killed 60 people, with 200 missing in Kishtwar in Indian Kashmir last week.

Authorities also ordered the closure of educational institutions in Jammu, which weather officials said was deluged with 368 mm (14.5 inches) of rain on Tuesday.

The rivers Tawi, Chenab, and Basantar overflowed beyond their alert levels, causing floods in low-lying areas, Jammu district official Rakesh Kumar told reporters.

Seven dead after wall collapse in India’s capital

Television images showed vehicles falling into a big hole after a bridge collapsed on the Tawi river, while some highways linking Jammu to the rest of India were also damaged. India’s neighbour and archfoe Pakistan has also grappled with monsoon rains in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, Pakistan said its sprawling eastern province of Punjab faced a “very high to exceptionally high” danger of flooding from a combination of heavy rains and India’s decision to release waters from two dams.

The number of displaced in the province now exceeds 150,000, including nearly 35,000 who left voluntarily after flood warnings triggered by heavy rain since August 14, officials said.

India Himalayan region india heavy rain

Comments

200 characters

India’s heavy rains cause floods, kill 30 in landslide on pilgrim route

PSX sheds over 900 points as flood concerns grip investors

PM Shehbaz seeks deeper ADB partnership in railways, minerals, and public transport

Pakistani rupee registers 14th successive gain against US dollar

7 swept away in Sambrial as NDMA evacuates 210,000 from flooded areas

India releases water from dams, warns rival Pakistan of cross-border flooding, says source

Experts sceptical of Trump’s claim of ‘massive’ oil reserves in Pakistan: Bloomberg

Pakistan Textile Council warns of disruption over EFS amendments

CCP seeks ban on online marketplace Temu

Pakistan plans to use solar to power Gwadar Port

Pakistan to extend maximum facilitation for Japanese investors, says PM

Read more stories