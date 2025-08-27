BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 89.74 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.62%)
DCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 188.95 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.34%)
FCCL 51.72 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.31%)
FFL 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GCIL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
HUBC 164.50 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (1.98%)
KEL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.23%)
LOTCHEM 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.4%)
MLCF 95.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.33%)
NBP 152.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.36%)
PAEL 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
PIAHCLA 19.93 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.32%)
PIBTL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
POWER 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
PPL 178.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PREMA 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
PRL 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.07%)
PTC 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
SNGP 116.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.27%)
SSGC 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.08%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
TREET 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.94%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 15,048 Decreased By -10.6 (-0.07%)
BR30 43,240 Increased By 309.1 (0.72%)
KSE100 148,435 Decreased By -380.2 (-0.26%)
KSE30 45,069 Decreased By -137.2 (-0.3%)
Aug 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore rangebound as rising supply offsets firm near-term demand

Reuters Published August 27, 2025

BEIJING: Iron ore prices were rangebound on Wednesday as growing supply offset solid near-term demand for the steelmaking ingredient.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) dipped 0.38% to 777.5 yuan ($108.70) a metric ton as of 0237 GMT.

The benchmark September iron ore on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.26% to $102.6 a ton as of 0227 GMT.

Healthy steel margins drove daily hot metal output to hover around 2.4 million tons, generating firm demand for raw materials, including iron ore, and preventing a price slump.

Meanwhile, supply of the key steelmaking ingredient is seen increasing in the rest of the year, straining prices, said analysts.

Shipments from key supplier Australia missed expectations in the first half of the year as typhoons disrupted first-quarter shipments.

Moreover, downstream steel consumption showed signs of softening as demand from manufacturing fell, broker Galaxy Futures said. Doubts are mounting over whether steel demand will seasonally pick up in September as expected.

Soft demand for steel could dent appetite for feedstocks.

Meanwhile, other steelmaking ingredients, coking coal and coke, fell 2.96% and 2.1%, respectively.

Most steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost ground.

Rebar slipped 0.67%, hot-rolled coil shed 0.74% and wire rod fell 1.93%. Stainless steel added 0.16%.

iron ore

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore rangebound as rising supply offsets firm near-term demand

PSX sheds over 900 points as flood concerns grip investors

PM Shehbaz seeks deeper ADB partnership in railways, minerals, and public transport

Pakistani rupee registers 14th successive gain against US dollar

7 swept away in Sambrial as NDMA evacuates 210,000 from flooded areas

India releases water from dams, warns rival Pakistan of cross-border flooding, says source

Experts sceptical of Trump’s claim of ‘massive’ oil reserves in Pakistan: Bloomberg

Pakistan Textile Council warns of disruption over EFS amendments

CCP seeks ban on online marketplace Temu

Pakistan plans to use solar to power Gwadar Port

Pakistan to extend maximum facilitation for Japanese investors, says PM

Read more stories