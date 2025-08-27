China’s commerce minister met Saudi Arabia investment minister in Bejing

BEIJING: China’s commerce minister Wang Wentao met Saudi Arabia’s investment minister Khalid Al-Falih in Beijing on Tuesday, according to a statement released by his ministry on Wednesday.

Wang said China sought to “expand the scale of bilateral trade with Saudi Arabia and enhance the level of two-way investment cooperation,” the statement said.

Reuters reported in May last year that negotiations between China and the Gulf Cooperation Council for a free trade agreement had stalled over concerns by Saudi Arabia that China could flood its market with cheap goods.