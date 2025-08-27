BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
PSL initiates valuation process, appoints Ernst & Young

BR Web Desk Published August 27, 2025

Pakistan Super League (PSL) has awarded the contract for its evaluation services to Ernst & Young (EY MENA), one of the world’s leading professional services firms.

The PSL formally initiated a comprehensive valuation process of all its commercial assets, reinforcing its commitment to transparency, fairness, growth and long-term sustainability, the league said in a statement.

The valuation process will commence later this month and is expected to be completed within a five-week period, added the statement.

“EY MENA will engage with all relevant stakeholders of the PSL, carry out market research, benchmarking exercises, and formulate projections and valuations,” the statement said.

The TORs for the exercise were approved by the PSL Governing Council and include, amongst other items, the following:

  • The fair market value of all existing franchises
  • The valuation of commercial rights, including media, live-streaming and In-stadia sponsorships
  • The valuation of title sponsorship rights
  • The valuation of new franchise teams

The process with respect to determining the Fair Market Value and renewal franchise fee for the existing franchises “is in line with the terms and conditions of the existing franchise agreements, which are nearing completion”.

“This valuation marks a pivotal step in the evolution of the PSL, which has cemented its place as one of the leading cricket franchises in the world. By engaging an independent global leader like EY MENA, we are ensuring absolute transparency and fairness in determining the fair market value of our franchises and commercial rights,“ PSL CEO Salman Naseer said.

“As we look toward the renewal cycle and addition of new team(s), this process will give current and prospective stakeholders complete confidence in the league’s growth trajectory and long-term sustainability. Once the valuation report has been reviewed internally, the PCB will take informed and strategic decisions that will shape the future of the league.”

The statement by the league said that PSL continues to be a cornerstone of Pakistan’s sporting landscape, driving cricketing excellence, commercial success and global recognition.

With the upcoming renewal cycle of commercial assets, “PSL is poised to offer even greater opportunities for investors, fans, and players alike”.

