Approval of SRO stuck at PMO: MoC unable to revive export & import of gems, jewellery

Mushtaq Ghumman Published August 27, 2025 Updated August 27, 2025 09:13am

ISLAMABAD: The Commerce Ministry has reportedly not succeeded in resumption of export and import of gems and jewellery as the approval of requisite SRO is stuck at the Prime Minister’s Office, sources told Business Recorder.

On August 8, 2025, Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan had assured the All Pakistan Small Gems Jewellers & Tools Association (APSGJTA) that SRO 760 will be reinstated soon, expressing satisfaction with the arguments presented by industry representatives and exporters.

The Ministry of Commerce also held a Zoom meeting with gold exporters, who urged the Minister to prioritise the reinstatement of the SRO. Exporters highlighted that their import and re-export consignments have been delayed, with a 50-kg gold consignment currently stuck at the port.

SRO to be reinstated soon, Jam tells APSGJTA

The SRO expired on July 8, 2025. According to official documents, the Federal Cabinet suspended the SRO 760(1) 2023, on May 2, 2025 and constituted a Committee to review it with a view to identify loopholes and suggest improvements within 60 days.

The Committee held five meetings, held detailed discussion on the SRO and finalized a report containing some recommendations. The report was submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office on July 4, 2025. On July 28, 2025, the Prime Minister’s Office directed MoC to hold consultations with the private sector stakeholders as well.

The Committee held discussion with the jewellery exporters on August 8, 2025 and shared it recommendations. All the participants unanimously endorsed the Committee’s recommendations.

Subsequently, Ministry of Commerce has submitted a Note to the Prime Minister, recommending continuation of the SRO, as no data discrepancy had been reported.

One of the exporters is of the view that buyers of Pakistani exporters are considering legal action against their local partners for failing to meet commitments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

