Salman Raja says IK hasn’t accepted his resignation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja on Tuesday said that the jailed party founding chairman Imran Khan has not accepted his resignation. Talking to reporters after the hearing of Toshakhana-II case, Raja said that Khan has not approved his resignation.

Khan has issued fresh directives to the party leadership regarding the upcoming by-elections, he said, adding a meeting of the PTI political committee is scheduled for later today to discuss the party’s strategy in light of Khan’s instructions.

Earlier, the special court, hearing the Toshakhana II case against Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi adjourned the hearing of the case till today (Wednesday) and summoned the prosecution’s witness — Customs official Sana Javed — for recording her statement.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand, while hearing the case at Adiala Jail, expressed displeasure at defence counsel Qausain Faisal Mufti for arriving late to the proceedings. “Court time is 10am, and you arrived at 2pm,” the judge remarked. Addressing the lawyer of the former prime minister, the judge added, “You represent a former prime minister; be punctual in future.”

The jail authorities produced Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, before the court.

During the hearing, defence counsel completed cross-examination of the prosecution witness Aftab Hussain, Additional Director NAB. Additionally, the statement of the 12thwitness, Customs Appraiser Rabia Samad, was also recorded.

The court has, so far, statements from 12 witnesses, and cross-examination has been completed on 11 of them.

Khan’s sister Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan, Noreen Khan, Salman Akram Raja, Senator Ali Zafar, lawyer Zahoor Abbas Chaudhry, Usman Gul, Khalid Yousaf, Tabish Farooq, and Mubashir Maqsood Awan attended the hearing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025