First official visit: The Aga Khan V in Kenya

NAIROBI: His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V has begun an official visit to Kenya from 25 to 27 August at the invitation of President William Ruto. This is His Highness’s first official visit to East Africa, following his accession in February this year as the 50th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims.

His Highness was received at State House by President Ruto, where the two discussed the long-standing warm relations between the Ismaili Imamat and Kenya and the priorities for future cooperation.

His Highness and President Ruto signed an agreement to reaffirm the deep and long-standing partnership between the Ismaili Imamat and the Government of Kenya. A Memorandum of Understanding on General Cooperation was also signed to deepen cooperation on issues such as environmental conservation, climate change, urban rehabilitation and cultural heritage.

The agreements support Kenya’s priorities for the coming years, which seek to stimulate grassroots economic activity, create opportunities and improve livelihoods for all Kenyans. Also at State House, President Ruto formally conferred upon His Highness the Aga Khan Kenya’s highest civilian honour, the Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart (C.G.H.).

The Award recognises “distinguished and outstanding services to the nation,” and was first announced in March 2025.

