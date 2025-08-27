BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 89.74 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.62%)
DCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 188.95 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.34%)
FCCL 51.72 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.31%)
FFL 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GCIL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
HUBC 164.50 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (1.98%)
KEL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.23%)
LOTCHEM 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.4%)
MLCF 95.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.33%)
NBP 152.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.36%)
PAEL 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
PIAHCLA 19.93 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.32%)
PIBTL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
POWER 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
PPL 178.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PREMA 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
PRL 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.07%)
PTC 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
SNGP 116.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.27%)
SSGC 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.08%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
TREET 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.94%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 15,048 Decreased By -10.6 (-0.07%)
BR30 43,240 Increased By 309.1 (0.72%)
KSE100 148,435 Decreased By -380.2 (-0.26%)
KSE30 45,069 Decreased By -137.2 (-0.3%)
Aug 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-08-27

India’s Election Commission under fire from opposition

AFP Published 27 Aug, 2025 06:14am

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India, long regarded as the impartial guardian of the world’s largest democracy, is facing unprecedented scrutiny over its credibility and independence.

Opposition leaders and critics have alleged that large-scale rigging of elections is impacting the overall results of the vote.

The ECI has denied all charges, the first against it in India’s history.

Heading the charge is the leader of the opposition in New Delhi’s parliament, Rahul Gandhi of the Congress party, who previously alleged that India’s electronic voting machines are flawed.

Now Gandhi has accused the ECI of refusing to share digital voter records, detailing what he said was a list of errors after his supporters spent weeks combing through vast piles of registration lists by hand.

Gandhi, 55, said his party lost dozens of seats in the 2024 parliamentary elections because of vote rigging.

The largest democratic exercise in human history across the country of 1.4 billion people was staggered over six weeks.

Gandhi claimed that the ECI manipulated voter rolls to favour Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Modi, 74, won a historic third term last year but fell short of a majority.

The alleged rigging involved a string of tactics, according to Gandhi.

He said some people voted multiple times, citing bulk registrations from one dwelling and seemingly bogus addresses.

In a presentation to reporters on August 7, Gandhi pointed to a parliamentary constituency his party narrowly lost as an “open and shut” example of the alleged irregularities.

Over 100,000 “fake” votes were cast in the constituency, he said, courtesy of duplicate voters.

His Congress party lost the seat by just over 30,000 votes.

“Our demand from the ECI is clear — be transparent and release digital voter rolls so that people and parties can audit them,” Gandhi said.

The ECI has called Gandhi’s accusation “false and misleading”.

India’s chief election commissioner said they would “never” back down from their constitutional duties.

“Politics is being done using the Election Commission... as a tool to target India’s voters,” Gyanesh Kumar told a news conference this month.

“The Election Commission wants to make it clear that it fearlessly stands rock-solid with all voters... without any discrimination and will continue to do so.”

Kumar also said those alleging fraud either need to furnish proof under oath or apologise.

“An affidavit must be submitted or an apology to the nation must be made — there is no third option.”

Gandhi launched a month-long “voter rights” rally in the key battleground state of Bihar on August 17, receiving enthusiastic public response.

The allegations come ahead of elections in Bihar in October or November.

The opposition alleged the ECI had embarked on a “mass disenfranchisement” exercise, after it gave voters in the state just weeks to prove their citizenship, requiring documents that few possess in a registration revamp.

India’s top court stepped in last week, allowing a biometric ID most residents possess to be accepted in Bihar’s voter registration.

The “Special Intensive Revision” (SIR) of voter registration is set to be replicated across India. Gandhi called the exercise in Bihar the “final conspiracy”. Activists have reported finding numerous living voters declared dead by election officials, and entire families struck off draft lists.

Voter verification in Bihar is scheduled to be completed by September 25, with the final list released five days later.

“They aim to steal the elections by adding new voters under the guise of SIR and removing existing voters,” Gandhi said. The ECI has defended the registration revision, saying it is in part to avoid “foreign illegal immigrants” from voting.

Modi government Rahul Gandhi India's Congress party Indian opposition leaders INDIA Election Commission

Comments

200 characters

India’s Election Commission under fire from opposition

BoI says number of Chinese cos for B2B event is quite low

Approval of SRO stuck at PMO: MoC unable to revive export & import of gems, jewellery

Oil prices little changed as market awaits impact of US tariffs on India

NFC award: MoF holds preparatory session

Discos, KE: ECC clears mechanism to pass benefit of PL from CPPs on to consumers

Nepra working on ‘single system operator’ framework

Erstwhile Fata, Pata: Committee to reassess GST on goods

PM orders relocation of vulnerable population

PM, Sidhu vow to boost aerial defence capabilities

Despite notable initiatives: Number of complaints against FBR continues to soar: FTO

Read more stories