Three drug peddlers held

LAHORE: Cantt Division Police has intensified crackdown against drug dealers. Defense-A Police, acting on secret information, arrested three drug peddlers red-handed while supplying narcotics at different locations. The arrested suspects included Farhan, Murtaza, and Shakeel. Police recovered more than 2.5 kilograms of hashish and 920 grams of ice (crystal meth) from their possession. During initial interrogation, the suspects confessed to selling drugs online.

Civil Lines Division Police moved against motorcycle theft gangs. Women Racecourse Police arrested a three-member gang of burglars and motorcycle thieves, identified as Kamran, Usman, and Kamran Yousaf. The suspects used to conduct reconnaissance in the morning before committing thefts. They were found to have a previous criminal record in burglary, robbery, and theft. A case has been registered, and legal proceedings have begun.

City Division Police took action for the protection of women and children. Misri Shah Police arrested a suspect named Shehbaz for harassing and indecently touching a 12-year-old girl who was at a shop to buy medicine for her father. The suspect fled after inappropriate contact, but police registered a case on the complaint of the girl’s father and arrested him.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025