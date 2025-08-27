BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-27

Hate speech charges: PTI’s MNA Waqas Akram declared ‘absconder

INP Published August 27, 2025 Updated August 27, 2025 07:08am

FAISALABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Faisalabad on Tuesday declared MNA Sheikh Waqas Akram an absconder in a case registered against him at Kotwali Police Station, Jhang.

The court officials said the case (No. 723/23) was lodged against the lawmaker on charges of delivering a provocative and inflammatory speech.

During the proceedings, the ATC judge cancelled the surety bonds submitted by his guarantor and ordered further legal action against the accused. The court has adjourned the hearing till September 16, 2025, for further proceedings in the case.

Sheikh Waqas Akram, born 26 August 1976, is a seasoned politician and a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan from NA-109 Jhang-II since 29 February 2024. He previously served as a member of the National Assembly from November 2002 to November 2007 and from March 2008 to March 2013.

He joined the PTI in early 2023 and was appointed as the information secretary of the party, which he has been serving in today.

