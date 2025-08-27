BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-27

Physical remand extended

Recorder Report Published August 27, 2025 Updated August 27, 2025 07:28am

LAHORE: A city magistrate on Tuesday extended the physical remand of Mian Momin Ahmad, accused of sextortion of a minor, for next four days.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) produced the suspect before the court and sought his further custody to complete investigation. The investigating officer said most of the child pornographic material had been recovered from the mobile phone of the suspect. He asked the court to allow further remand of the suspect for five days.

The magistrate, however, approved four-day physical remand of the suspect and directed the IO to produce him again on August 30. The suspect was arrested from Kohinoor Housing Scheme, Lahore.

