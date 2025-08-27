Chairmen, secretaries, controllers: KP introduces reforms in hiring at BISE

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has introduced reforms in the hiring process for chairmen, secretaries and controllers at the Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE).

As the controlling authority, the Chief Minister has approved a new procedure under which these posts will no longer be filled through direct appointments. Instead, vacancies will be publicly advertised, and appointments will be made on merit through a competitive process. Candidates will formally apply, and shortlisting will be done in two stages.

In the first stage, applications will be scrutinized, and five to ten candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of 60 marks, allocated for academic qualifications, professional experience, relevant training, and past performance. A Ph.D degree will carry 15 marks, MPhil/MS 14 marks, and a Master’s degree 13 marks.

Candidates with over 20 years of professional experience will receive 20 marks, while those with more than 17 years will get 17 marks. Recognized national or international relevant training will carry five marks, and past performance up to 20 marks.

In the second stage, candidates will appear for competitive interviews carrying 40 marks, assessing leadership qualities, administrative capacity, technical expertise, communication skills, and problem-solving ability (eight marks each).

Following shortlisting and interviews, the top three candidates’ names will be forwarded to the controlling authority for final approval. The Education Department will then issue the formal notification of appointments.

The performance of appointed officials will be reviewed annually under a new framework. Key indicators will include examination reforms, transparency, accountability, digitization, governance, and financial management. Extensions or terminations will be based strictly on performance.

Chief Minister Gandapur said the initiative aims not only education but also to ensure quality education across the province. “By reforming the education boards and introducing merit-based appointments to key administrative positions, we will bring in qualified experts who can improve the overall performance and transparency of the boards,” he concluded.

