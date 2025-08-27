BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 89.74 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.62%)
DCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 188.95 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.34%)
FCCL 51.72 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.31%)
FFL 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GCIL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
HUBC 164.50 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (1.98%)
KEL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.23%)
LOTCHEM 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.4%)
MLCF 95.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.33%)
NBP 152.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.36%)
PAEL 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
PIAHCLA 19.93 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.32%)
PIBTL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
POWER 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
PPL 178.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PREMA 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
PRL 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.07%)
PTC 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
SNGP 116.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.27%)
SSGC 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.08%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
TREET 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.94%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 15,048 Decreased By -10.6 (-0.07%)
BR30 43,240 Increased By 309.1 (0.72%)
KSE100 148,435 Decreased By -380.2 (-0.26%)
KSE30 45,069 Decreased By -137.2 (-0.3%)
Aug 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-27

Chairmen, secretaries, controllers: KP introduces reforms in hiring at BISE

Recorder Report Published August 27, 2025 Updated August 27, 2025 07:36am

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has introduced reforms in the hiring process for chairmen, secretaries and controllers at the Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE).

As the controlling authority, the Chief Minister has approved a new procedure under which these posts will no longer be filled through direct appointments. Instead, vacancies will be publicly advertised, and appointments will be made on merit through a competitive process. Candidates will formally apply, and shortlisting will be done in two stages.

In the first stage, applications will be scrutinized, and five to ten candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of 60 marks, allocated for academic qualifications, professional experience, relevant training, and past performance. A Ph.D degree will carry 15 marks, MPhil/MS 14 marks, and a Master’s degree 13 marks.

Candidates with over 20 years of professional experience will receive 20 marks, while those with more than 17 years will get 17 marks. Recognized national or international relevant training will carry five marks, and past performance up to 20 marks.

In the second stage, candidates will appear for competitive interviews carrying 40 marks, assessing leadership qualities, administrative capacity, technical expertise, communication skills, and problem-solving ability (eight marks each).

Following shortlisting and interviews, the top three candidates’ names will be forwarded to the controlling authority for final approval. The Education Department will then issue the formal notification of appointments.

The performance of appointed officials will be reviewed annually under a new framework. Key indicators will include examination reforms, transparency, accountability, digitization, governance, and financial management. Extensions or terminations will be based strictly on performance.

Chief Minister Gandapur said the initiative aims not only education but also to ensure quality education across the province. “By reforming the education boards and introducing merit-based appointments to key administrative positions, we will bring in qualified experts who can improve the overall performance and transparency of the boards,” he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KP Education KP Government BISE vacancies

Comments

200 characters

Chairmen, secretaries, controllers: KP introduces reforms in hiring at BISE

BoI says number of Chinese cos for B2B event is quite low

Approval of SRO stuck at PMO: MoC unable to revive export & import of gems, jewellery

Oil prices little changed as market awaits impact of US tariffs on India

NFC award: MoF holds preparatory session

Discos, KE: ECC clears mechanism to pass benefit of PL from CPPs on to consumers

Nepra working on ‘single system operator’ framework

Erstwhile Fata, Pata: Committee to reassess GST on goods

PM orders relocation of vulnerable population

PM, Sidhu vow to boost aerial defence capabilities

Despite notable initiatives: Number of complaints against FBR continues to soar: FTO

Read more stories