Flood relief and rehabilitation efforts: Jazz, JazzCash and Mobilink Bank pledge Rs100m

ISLAMABAD: Jazz together with JazzCash, and Mobilink Bank, has jointly pledged Rs 100 million towards flood relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The initiative blends immediate humanitarian support with long-term recovery, representing a comprehensive private-sector response to the recent floods.

Support will include free and subsidized telecom and digital financial services to keep families connected, relief providing essentials such as food, medicines, tents, and bedding, and a JazzCash matching grant to double customer donations in collaboration with welfare organizations, ensuring maximum impact for flood-hit communities.

Commenting on the initiative, Aamir Ibrahim, CEO Jazz and Chairman Mobilink Bank, said: “Our Rs 100 million commitment reflects the shared resolve of Jazz, JazzCash, and Mobilink Bank to stand with the nation in times of crisis. By combining the power of connectivity, digital financial services, and sustainable banking, we aim to provide urgent relief and practical support to help flood-affected families.”

Special attention under this program will be directed toward the needs of women and children through dedicated interventions addressing health, nutrition, and hygiene during the crisis. Looking beyond immediate relief, Mobilink Bank will spearhead the long-term rehabilitation phase through financing solutions designed to restore livelihoods, revive local economies, and strengthen resilience against future challenges.

This integrated approach places Jazz, JazzCash, and Mobilink Bank at the forefront of private-sector disaster response, ensuring both immediate humanitarian assistance and sustainable recovery pathways for flood-affected communities across Pakistan.

