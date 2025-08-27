Chinese delegation visits historical sites

LAHORE: The Punjab government's restoration of historical buildings has garnered appreciation from Second in Command Officer of Chinese Council General Wang, who along with his family visited Poonch House and Bhagat Singh’s Gallery.

Delegation also visited Sir Shadi Lal building and two galleries (Sir Shadi Lal and Ghazi Ilm Din Shaheed Gallery).

Wang and others were warmly welcomed by Secretary Price Control and Commodities Management Department Dr Ehsan Bhutta along with Director Industries Muhammad Javaid, Officers of DG Industries Department and Consultants Malik Maqsood and Muhammad Hassan.

The Chinese Delegation impressed by the meticulous conservation works and establishment of museum galleries showcasing the region's rich history and cultural heritage.

During their visit to galleries dedicated to Bhagat Singh, Court Room, and Ghazi Ilam Din Shaheed, Dr Ehsan Bhutta gave an in-depth briefing on the historical, architectural and cultural significance of these sites. He also highlighted Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Zaman's personal interest and oversight in restoring these buildings to their original grandeur.

Dr Bhutta said that the delegation's visit underscores the Punjab government's commitment to preserving its cultural legacy and promoting tourism while also reflecting the government's efforts to foster international collaborations and showcase Pakistan's rich heritage to the world.

The Chinese delegation thanked for their warm hospitality and they also appreciated good work by the departments of Punjab government including Industries, C&W, Archaeology and Price Control and Commodities Management Departments.

