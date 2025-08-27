Bilawal role model for youth, says Governor Punjab

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has underscored the pivotal role of youth in shaping the country’s future, emphasizing that the nation’s progress and prosperity hinges on the energy, creativity and leadership of youth.

During a meeting with a delegation of students’ organizations at the Governor House, Lahore, he underscored the importance of maintaining a safe and respectful environment in educational institutions, emphasizing that drugs and harassment of girls’ students will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Referring to the historic victory of Pakistan in war against India, he said that “today, the world is respecting Pakistan and the green passport and its credit goes to our military leadership.”

The governor said that personnel of armed forces have laid down their lives for the nation, adding the students of universities and colleges should express their love for the Pakistan Army and the children of martyrs. He said those who sow hatred against the institutions of Pakistan among the young generation will be dealt with strictly. He added that drugs and harassment of girls’ students will not be tolerated in educational institutions under any circumstances.

He said that in the past, many leaders emerged from students ‘unions, adding that he was not in favour of banning students’ organisations in educational institutions. He said that young students should refrain from the culture of hooliganism and the scourge of drugs in the educational institutions.

He said Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is a role model for youth, adding that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has proved his mettle at the diplomatic level all over the world. He said that the doors of the Governor House are always open for students.

