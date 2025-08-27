ASO recovers smuggled goods worth Rs142m

LAHORE: The Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) has recovered a substantial quantity of smuggled goods valued at approximately Rs. 142 million. The raid, conducted in collaboration with various law enforcement agencies, targeted a warehouse in Southern Punjab.

The operation resulted in the seizure of a wide range of illicit items, including foreign-origin cigarettes, betel nut, and a variety of food products. The confiscated items included 298 cartons foreign-origin cigarettes with a tentative value of Rs. 23.84 million.

The ASO also seized 43 tons of foreign-origin betel nut in various forms (half-cut, crushed, and powder), with an estimated value of Rs. 86 million, 57 bags of Chinese-origin product valued at approximately Rs. 1.14 million, 1,490 bags of the Iranian brands Varash and Ramak, which have an expiry date of April and June 2027, valued at an estimated Rs. 22.35 million, 331 bags of Iranian-origin skimmed milk, under the brands Chalta and Khizra, valued at around Rs. 8.27 million, 75,000 sachets of “Rajpoot” brand sweet supari, with an approximate value of Rs. 0.37 million. The total tentative value of all seized goods is approximately Rs. 142 million.

The successful raid is a testament to the ASO Multan’s commitment to curbing smuggling and protecting the local economy from illicit trade. Authorities are currently investigating the origin of the smuggled goods and the individuals involved in the operation.

