Aleem orders removal of barriers from all motorways

ISLAMABAD: In a major push towards modernising the country’s road infrastructure, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Tuesday ordered the immediate removal of barriers from all motorways, aligning the system with international standards.

Chairing a high-level meeting, he also called for the expansion and strengthening the E-Tag system to enhance efficiency and reduce congestion.

He announced that an Artificial Intelligence-based monitoring system will be launched in the first phase on M-1 and M-2 motorways. The new system will automatically detect violations such as over-speeding and send instant alerts via SMS to vehicle owners.

Khan was blunt in his criticism of current enforcement methods, directing that Motorway Police officers must stop stepping in front of speeding vehicles – a dangerous practice he said risks lives unnecessarily.

“Human life is far more valuable,” he remarked, urging police officials to prioritise both their own safety and that of motorists. Turning to toll operations, the minister ordered the replication of the open auction model used for toll plazas across other contracts.

He stressed the need for a uniform commercial policy on both sides of the highways and pushed for 100 percent digitisation of revenue collection. He also encouraged real-time public feedback to improve transparency and service delivery.

On the environmental front, the minister directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to promote large-scale tree plantation along motorways using non-traditional methods.

He urged involvement of the private sector in plantation, maintenance, and preservation, framing the move as essential for long-term sustainability.

The minister also instructed the NHA to revise No Objection Certificate (NOC) fees for commercial land, with rates to be determined by city and business type, aiming to create a more rational and business-friendly policy.

During the meeting, the minister was briefed by NHA Chairman Muhammad Shahryar Sultan and senior officials on operational matters. He later visited several departments at the NHA headquarters to review ongoing reforms and infrastructure improvements.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025