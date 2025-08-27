BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-27

SECP-licensed entities asked to display digital payment solutions

Sohail Sarfraz Published August 27, 2025

ISLAMABAD: In line with the national vision to promote a cashless economy and strengthen Pakistan’s digital payment ecosystem, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued a directive requiring all its licensed entities to adopt and display digital payment solutions particularly Raast QR Code, at their business outlets.

Through the said directive, all SECP-regulated entities, including Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs), Insurance Companies, Modarabas, Securities Brokers, and other licensed market intermediaries shall implement digital payment solutions, ensure visibility at their outlets and cannot refuse customers opting to pay through digital means. The compliance to the directive shall be ensured by October 31, 2025.

