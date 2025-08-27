BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-27

Bilawal says despite differences they support federal govt

NNI Published August 27, 2025 Updated August 27, 2025 08:00am

NAUDERO: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that despite some policy differences, his party remains aligned with the federal government.

Speaking at a ‘Clean Larkana and Employment Scheme Program’ in Naudero, Bilawal complained that Sindh had been treated like a “stepchild” in the past. He dedicated his recently awarded Nishan-e-Imtiaz to the people of Larkana.

Bilawal announced that two million houses were being built across Sindh under the People’s Housing Scheme, with ownership rights transferred in women’s names.

He termed it the world’s largest housing project for women, adding that the initiative also generated up to 100,000 job opportunities. He praised local body representatives who launched the programme using their own savings and encouraged others to improve financial management.

He also urged that performance-based competition among local representatives should be promoted, with the Sindh Chief Minister rewarding high-performing officials with additional facilities.

Highlighting water-related issues, Bilawal said he had directed the upgradation of the water supply system in Ratodero and the improvement of water supply and drainage in Qambar-Shahdadkot.

He also lauded the Chief Ministers of Sindh and Balochistan for effectively representing their provinces at federal forums on issues such as water distribution, NFC, and canal disputes.

Bilawal emphasised that the people are the real strength and asset of the party, adding that with their support, he has proudly represented Pakistan across the world.

Bilawal says despite differences they support federal govt

