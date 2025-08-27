Heinous crimes such as acid attacks unacceptable: CM

LAHORE: On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority Hina Parvez Butt has taken notice of the incident in Samundri, Faisalabad, where a man allegedly threw acid on his wife over a domestic dispute.

The Chairperson has sought a report from the CPO Faisalabad and directed that the victim be provided with the best possible medical treatment. She further instructed that the accused be immediately arrested and dealt with strictly in accordance with the law. According to police, special teams have been formed to apprehend the suspect, and raids are underway.

Hina Parvez Butt said that heinous crimes like acid attacks will not be tolerated under any circumstances. She added that the recently tabled Acid Control Bill 2025 in the Punjab Assembly is clear evidence of the government’s commitment to ensuring complete protection for women.

