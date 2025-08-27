100 more electric buses to arrive in ‘a few weeks’: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, while giving a good news to the people of Punjab in her message an social networking website ‘X’, said, “100 more modern electric buses will arrive for the citizens of Punjab in a few weeks.”

She added, “Latest electric buses will be running in every district of Punjab by December. Fare of the latest electric buses will be only Rs. 20 per ride.”

The Chief Minister said, “There will be a CCTV monitoring system in electric buses, so that women could be prevented from being harassed. Electric buses will also have air-conditioning and interior climate control facilities.”

She underscored, “Comfortable buses for passengers will soon be available in every district, God willing.”

