University legislation: FAPUASA threatens to launch protest across Punjab

Recorder Report Published August 27, 2025 Updated August 27, 2025 08:07am

LAHORE: The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations (FAPUASA), Punjab Chapter, issued a stern warning on Tuesday that a province-wide university strike is under consideration if the Punjab government does not withdraw its proposed amendments to university legislation.

The warning came during an emergency meeting that brought together academic representatives from across the province to address what they describe as unprecedented threats to university autonomy. The academic staff associations have unanimously condemned the Punjab government’s proposed amendments to university acts, expressing particular concern over what they characterize as an “unprecedented” plan to appoint the Minister for Higher Education as chairperson of university syndicates.

The emergency meeting was conducted under the leadership of Dr. Muhammad Islam, President of FAPUASA’s Punjab Chapter, with representatives from major educational institutions including Punjab University, Bahauddin Zakaria University, and Government College University Faisalabad participating in the urgent gathering.

According to the association’s statement, the proposed changes would represent an unprecedented move globally that would politicize and micromanage university affairs at the expense of academic freedom. Dr. Amjad Abbas Magsi, President of Punjab University Academic Staff Association, outlined several controversial structural changes that faculty leaders argue would fundamentally alter university governance systems that have been in place for decades.

The proposed reforms include the abolition of university senates, a significant reduction of elected faculty representation in syndicates, the elimination of high court judges’ participation in university governance, and the addition of three provincial assembly members to university syndicates through recently passed legislation. These changes have raised serious concerns among academic leaders who view them as a direct assault on the traditional autonomy that universities have maintained.

