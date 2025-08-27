BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 89.74 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.62%)
DCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 188.95 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.34%)
FCCL 51.72 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.31%)
FFL 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GCIL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
HUBC 164.50 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (1.98%)
KEL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.23%)
LOTCHEM 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.4%)
MLCF 95.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.33%)
NBP 152.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.36%)
PAEL 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
PIAHCLA 19.93 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.32%)
PIBTL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
POWER 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
PPL 178.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PREMA 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
PRL 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.07%)
PTC 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
SNGP 116.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.27%)
SSGC 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.08%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
TREET 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.94%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 15,048 Decreased By -10.6 (-0.07%)
BR30 43,240 Increased By 309.1 (0.72%)
KSE100 148,435 Decreased By -380.2 (-0.26%)
KSE30 45,069 Decreased By -137.2 (-0.3%)
Aug 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2025-08-27

Thaw in relations with Bangladesh

Published August 27, 2025 Updated August 27, 2025 06:34am

EDITORIAL: Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar’s recent visit to Bangladesh marks a potentially significant turning point in the complex relationship between the two countries. Both sides signalled a pragmatic shift in approach, showing a willingness to move beyond historical grievances in favour of practical cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

In meetings with Dhaka’s leadership, including Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus and Foreign Advisor Md Touhid Hossain, Dar discussed a range of bilateral and regional issues. Key themes included boosting trade, enhancing youth and educational exchanges, expanding cultural ties, and — most notably — the revitalisation of regional cooperation through the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

“Our visions are aligned,” Yunus told Dar, adding that “SAARC remains a top priority for both of us.” He also noted that the two economies are complementary, with significant untapped potential for joint initiatives. These developments suggest that Dar’s visit may carry broader regional implications — most significantly, the prospect of reviving SAARC without India. India’s longstanding hostility toward Pakistan has effectively held the regional forum hostage, frustrating other member states eager to advance a collective development agenda.

Since 2016, when the SAARC summit scheduled in Islamabad was cancelled due to India’s refusal to participate following the Uri incident, the organisation has remained dormant.

Other member countries — including Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh — have attempted, so far unsuccessfully, to decouple SAARC’s functioning from Indo-Pak tensions.

Now, with China reportedly showing interest in supporting a ‘soft revival’ of SAARC, even without India, there may be momentum building for a “SAARC minus India” configuration. This version of SAARC would focus on trade, connectivity, and climate resilience—critical areas requiring regional collaboration that should not be stalled by bilateral disputes.

On the bilateral front, Dar and his Bangladeshi counterpart expressed eagerness to strengthen ties, enhance cooperation in regional and global forums, and boost economic engagement. However, key differences remain on historical issues, most notably the tragic events of 1971. Bangladesh has long demanded a formal apology and a USD 4.5 billion share of pre-1971 assets. Dar, for his part, maintained that these matters were “resolved twice” — first in 1974 and again in 2002.

Despite these differences, both sides adopted a forward-looking posture. “We agreed to forge ahead rather than looking back,” Dar said. Foreign Advisor Hossain echoed this sentiment, telling journalists, “We acknowledged that the issue of 1971 cannot be solved in a day. We have agreed to continue discussions to that end.”

These remarks reflect a cautious yet positive shift in tone — a recognition that while historical reconciliation remains important, it need not be a precondition for cooperation. If sustained, this renewed engagement with Bangladesh could pave the way for mutually beneficial partnerships. A reimagined SAARC — even in a limited, India-less form — could offer the regional reset that South Asia so badly needs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Ishaq Dar SAARC Muhammad Yunus Pakistan and Bangladesh DPM and Foreign Minister Pakistan Bangladesh relations

Comments

200 characters

Thaw in relations with Bangladesh

BoI says number of Chinese cos for B2B event is quite low

Approval of SRO stuck at PMO: MoC unable to revive export & import of gems, jewellery

Oil prices little changed as market awaits impact of US tariffs on India

NFC award: MoF holds preparatory session

Discos, KE: ECC clears mechanism to pass benefit of PL from CPPs on to consumers

Nepra working on ‘single system operator’ framework

Erstwhile Fata, Pata: Committee to reassess GST on goods

PM orders relocation of vulnerable population

PM, Sidhu vow to boost aerial defence capabilities

Despite notable initiatives: Number of complaints against FBR continues to soar: FTO

Read more stories