2nd edition of World CIO Summit & Awards 2025 (Pakistan) held

KARACHI: The 2nd edition of the World CIO Summit & Awards 2025 (Pakistan Edition) was recently held at a local hotel in Karachi, under the strategic guidance of Co-organizer Syed Abdul Qadir.

The event was graced by the Chief Guest, Zarrar Hasham Khan, Federal Secretary of the Ministry of IT & Telecom, General Secretary AMUOBA, Dr. Jafar Nazir Usmani, Chairperson Computer Science (SSUET), Dr. Kashif Shaikh, Chairperson Computer Engineering (SSUET), Dr. Muzammil Ahmed Khan, Director P & D, Osama Ahmed Siddiqui and other faculty members along with distinguished speakers including Dr. Erdal Ozkaya, President of the Global CISO Forum; Syed Abdul Qadir, Executive Director of PwC Pakistan; and Muhammad Umair Nizam, Director of ITCN Asia & World CIO Summit Pakistan, who shared insights into the vision for regional technology events. Over 60 alumni, predominantly SSUETians participated in the summit themed “Dawn of a New Decade.”

A significant number of SSUETians attended the recent international conference, showcasing the university’s strong alumni presence and influence worldwide. Approximately 100 SSUET alumni participated in the event, highlighting the global reach and impact of the institution’s graduates.

The conference served as a testament to SSUET’s commitment to nurturing skilled professionals who excel in the fields of information technology and beyond. The alumni’s achievements continue to elevate the university’s reputation as a leading institution for technical education and innovation.

At the recent international conference, Chancellor of Sir Syed University, Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan was visibly pleased to see a significant number of Sir Syed University alumni in attendance. He expressed his pride, stating, “It is truly heartening to witness that the SSUET alumni dominate the whole IT industry.

The seed my father planted through Sir Syed University and Aligarh Institute of Technology has grown into a mighty tree, with branches reaching far and wide across the globe. The large presence of Sir Syed University graduates at such a prestigious event is a clear indication of the high standards and strength of our education system.”

Chancellor of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET), Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan, emphasized the importance of the CIO Summit, describing it as a vital congregation of industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers committed to advancing technology and digital transformation.

He highlighted the summit’s role in fostering innovation, cybersecurity, and sustainable growth, stressing that collaboration among CIOs and tech experts is crucial in today’s rapidly evolving technological landscape. He praised participants for their dedication and visionary leadership, asserting that collective efforts are shaping a resilient, inclusive digital future for Pakistan.

Co-Organizer Syed Abdul Qadir remarked that the summit was a VIP gathering of visionaries and change-makers shaping Pakistan’s digital future, featuring knowledge-sharing sessions, awards recognizing top CIOs and cybersecurity experts, and discussions on emerging technologies, demonstrating Pakistan’s readiness to embrace the opportunities of the digital decade.

