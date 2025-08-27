BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 89.74 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.62%)
DCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 188.95 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.34%)
FCCL 51.72 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.31%)
FFL 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GCIL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
HUBC 164.50 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (1.98%)
KEL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.23%)
LOTCHEM 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.4%)
MLCF 95.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.33%)
NBP 152.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.36%)
PAEL 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
PIAHCLA 19.93 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.32%)
PIBTL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
POWER 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
PPL 178.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PREMA 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
PRL 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.07%)
PTC 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
SNGP 116.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.27%)
SSGC 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.08%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
TREET 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.94%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 15,048 Decreased By -10.6 (-0.07%)
BR30 43,240 Increased By 309.1 (0.72%)
KSE100 148,435 Decreased By -380.2 (-0.26%)
KSE30 45,069 Decreased By -137.2 (-0.3%)
Aug 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-27

2nd edition of World CIO Summit & Awards 2025 (Pakistan) held

Recorder Report Published August 27, 2025 Updated August 27, 2025 08:19am

KARACHI: The 2nd edition of the World CIO Summit & Awards 2025 (Pakistan Edition) was recently held at a local hotel in Karachi, under the strategic guidance of Co-organizer Syed Abdul Qadir.

The event was graced by the Chief Guest, Zarrar Hasham Khan, Federal Secretary of the Ministry of IT & Telecom, General Secretary AMUOBA, Dr. Jafar Nazir Usmani, Chairperson Computer Science (SSUET), Dr. Kashif Shaikh, Chairperson Computer Engineering (SSUET), Dr. Muzammil Ahmed Khan, Director P & D, Osama Ahmed Siddiqui and other faculty members along with distinguished speakers including Dr. Erdal Ozkaya, President of the Global CISO Forum; Syed Abdul Qadir, Executive Director of PwC Pakistan; and Muhammad Umair Nizam, Director of ITCN Asia & World CIO Summit Pakistan, who shared insights into the vision for regional technology events. Over 60 alumni, predominantly SSUETians participated in the summit themed “Dawn of a New Decade.”

A significant number of SSUETians attended the recent international conference, showcasing the university’s strong alumni presence and influence worldwide. Approximately 100 SSUET alumni participated in the event, highlighting the global reach and impact of the institution’s graduates.

The conference served as a testament to SSUET’s commitment to nurturing skilled professionals who excel in the fields of information technology and beyond. The alumni’s achievements continue to elevate the university’s reputation as a leading institution for technical education and innovation.

At the recent international conference, Chancellor of Sir Syed University, Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan was visibly pleased to see a significant number of Sir Syed University alumni in attendance. He expressed his pride, stating, “It is truly heartening to witness that the SSUET alumni dominate the whole IT industry.

The seed my father planted through Sir Syed University and Aligarh Institute of Technology has grown into a mighty tree, with branches reaching far and wide across the globe. The large presence of Sir Syed University graduates at such a prestigious event is a clear indication of the high standards and strength of our education system.”

Chancellor of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET), Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan, emphasized the importance of the CIO Summit, describing it as a vital congregation of industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers committed to advancing technology and digital transformation.

He highlighted the summit’s role in fostering innovation, cybersecurity, and sustainable growth, stressing that collaboration among CIOs and tech experts is crucial in today’s rapidly evolving technological landscape. He praised participants for their dedication and visionary leadership, asserting that collective efforts are shaping a resilient, inclusive digital future for Pakistan.

Co-Organizer Syed Abdul Qadir remarked that the summit was a VIP gathering of visionaries and change-makers shaping Pakistan’s digital future, featuring knowledge-sharing sessions, awards recognizing top CIOs and cybersecurity experts, and discussions on emerging technologies, demonstrating Pakistan’s readiness to embrace the opportunities of the digital decade.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

MOITT SSUET World CIO Summit & Awards 2025 (Pakistan) Syed Abdul Qadir

Comments

200 characters

2nd edition of World CIO Summit & Awards 2025 (Pakistan) held

BoI says number of Chinese cos for B2B event is quite low

Approval of SRO stuck at PMO: MoC unable to revive export & import of gems, jewellery

Oil prices little changed as market awaits impact of US tariffs on India

NFC award: MoF holds preparatory session

Discos, KE: ECC clears mechanism to pass benefit of PL from CPPs on to consumers

Nepra working on ‘single system operator’ framework

Erstwhile Fata, Pata: Committee to reassess GST on goods

PM orders relocation of vulnerable population

PM, Sidhu vow to boost aerial defence capabilities

Despite notable initiatives: Number of complaints against FBR continues to soar: FTO

Read more stories