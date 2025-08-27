BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
Pakistan

Construction of proposed Boyun New Ski Resort: meeting held

Recorder Report Published 27 Aug, 2025 08:08am

PESHAWAR: KP Secretary of Culture, Tourism, Archaeology, and Museums Department Dr Abdul Samad chaired a meeting to review and advance the establishment of the proposed Boyun New Ski Resort in the Boyun Valley Kalam, here on Tuesday.

The meeting, attended by Muhammad Nawaz, Additional Secretary, Tourism and Habib Ullah Arif, Director General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), included a detailed presentation from the project consultants, Hamza, Tabish Raza, Mohsin Rehman, and Alexander Steinlechner, who all joined remotely via Zoom. Dr Abdul Samad informed the participants that the Boyun Valley site encompasses approximately 2,900 acres of land, largely surrounded by lush green, dense forest.

The Khyber Pakutunkhwa government has in principle agreed to execute this project to provide world-class skiing facilities and a modern winter resort, complementing the existing destination of Malam Jabba.

This project represents a significant opportunity to provide new recreational facilities for our people and to cultivate a new generation of professional ski athletes for Pakistan. The proposed master plan designates 1,400 acres for skiing slopes and a further 1,500 acres for the development of hotels, restaurants, and other recreational amenities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KPCTA Dr Abdul Samad Boyun New Ski Resort Boyun Valley Kalam

