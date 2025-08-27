BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
Opinion Print 2025-08-27

PARTLY FACETIOUS: All power stakeholders are in love?

Anjum Ibrahim Published 27 Aug, 2025 06:14am

“Over the years Japan has issued several statements of apology — to Myanmar and Australia in 1957, to South Korea in 1960, China in 1970, and a number of times to South Korea in the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010, but none satisfied…”

“Yep the reason was that the word for apology used was not strong enough, some even suggested that it was a little weightier than excuse me in English.”

“Hmmmm then there are the Germans who have been saying sorry to the Jewish people since Hitler was defeated and…”

“You reckon they will be saying sorry to the Palestinians at some point in future for supporting Israel post 7 October 2023 in its genocide and ethnic cleansing?”

“Not if the US remains a power. But I do know that Israel will never ever apologize and stick to the narrative that Hamas is to blame for everything – the ongoing genocide and starvation.”

“Right on 10 April 1974 Pakistani Foreign Minister Aziz Ahmed and Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Kamal Hossein reached an agreement – we apologized and concurrently the Bangladeshi’s decided to drop the proposed war crime trials against 195 Pakistanis.”

“The text of the agreement was released and noted that the Bangladeshi government had decided not to proceed with the trials as an act of clemency.”

“The Bangladesh Prime Minister at the time was Sheikh Mujibur Rehman who declared that he wanted his people to forget the past and to make a fresh start.”

“Precisely our point today but what is ironical is that Mujibur Rehman’s daughter, Sheikh Hasina, was forced to leave the country on 5 August last year to India and the list of atrocities she committed against her own people.….”

“So the legacy of her family is now in ruins and Bangladesh’s relations with India are ruptured while ours are on the mend.”

“But we all learn at our mother’s knees that if one makes a mistake then one must say sorry. And if one commits genocide, or orders cruel actions against one’s own people or…”

“You think it’s something to do with being a power player who never says sorry…”

“I thought it had something to do with being in love – isn’t that the much quoted line – love is never having to say you are sorry.”

“Right but that’s from a novel by Segal…”

“Conclusion: all power stakeholders are in love.”

“That makes sense in today’s mad world.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

