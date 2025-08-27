BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 89.74 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.62%)
DCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 188.95 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.34%)
FCCL 51.72 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.31%)
FFL 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GCIL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
HUBC 164.50 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (1.98%)
KEL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.23%)
LOTCHEM 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.4%)
MLCF 95.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.33%)
NBP 152.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.36%)
PAEL 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
PIAHCLA 19.93 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.32%)
PIBTL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
POWER 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
PPL 178.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PREMA 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
PRL 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.07%)
PTC 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
SNGP 116.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.27%)
SSGC 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.08%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
TREET 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.94%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 15,048 Decreased By -10.6 (-0.07%)
BR30 43,240 Increased By 309.1 (0.72%)
KSE100 148,435 Decreased By -380.2 (-0.26%)
KSE30 45,069 Decreased By -137.2 (-0.3%)
Aug 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-27

KP: Two new polio cases confirmed

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 27 Aug, 2025 06:14am

ISLAMABAD: The country’s fight against polio has hit another setback, with two new cases reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), bringing the national total for 2025 to 23, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The latest detections included a 16-month-old girl from Union Council Mullazai in District Tank and a 24-month-old girl from Union Council Miran Shah-3 in District North Waziristan.

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed two new poliovirus cases from South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – one from District Tank and the other from District North Waziristan.

The recent polio cases include a 16-month-old girl from Union Council Mullazai, District Tank, and a 24-month-old girl from Union Council Miran Shah-3, District North Waziristan.

With these detections, the total number of polio cases in Pakistan in 2025 has reached 23, including 15 cases from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, six from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.

This year, three cases each have been reported from District Bannu and Lakki Marwat and Tank, two from North Waziristan districts; one each from Torgha, DI Khan and lower Kohistan.

In Sindh, two cases have been reported from Badin while one each case from Larkana, Kambar, Thatta and UmerKot districts, while one case was reported in District Mandi Bahauddin of Punjab and one case was reported from District Diamer of G-B.

In 2024, Pakistan has reported a total of 74 polio cases, of which, 27 in Balochistan, 23 in KP, 22 in Sindh, and one each in Punjab and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

According to health professionals, to eradicate poliovirus from the country, the federal and provincial authorities besides, polio vaccination drive should start cleaning sewerage as wild poliovirus is spreading through the sewerage.

It is crucial for communities to understand that poliovirus can re-emerge wherever immunity gaps persist. Every unvaccinated child remains vulnerable and can also contribute to the spread of the virus.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

polio polio case

Comments

200 characters

KP: Two new polio cases confirmed

BoI says number of Chinese cos for B2B event is quite low

Approval of SRO stuck at PMO: MoC unable to revive export & import of gems, jewellery

Oil prices little changed as market awaits impact of US tariffs on India

NFC award: MoF holds preparatory session

Discos, KE: ECC clears mechanism to pass benefit of PL from CPPs on to consumers

Nepra working on ‘single system operator’ framework

Erstwhile Fata, Pata: Committee to reassess GST on goods

PM orders relocation of vulnerable population

PM, Sidhu vow to boost aerial defence capabilities

Despite notable initiatives: Number of complaints against FBR continues to soar: FTO

Read more stories