Sri Lanka shares rebound

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed marginally higher on Tuesday, aided by gains across sectors led by IT and communication services. The CSE All Share index settled up 0.18 percent at 20,613.39, snapping three sessions of losses.

SMB Finance PLC and Raigam Wayamba Salterns PLC were the top percentage gainers on the CSE All Share index, rising 33.3 percent and 25.3 percent, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 162.3 million shares from 133.9 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 5.15 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($17.05 million) from 4.41 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 519.5 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 4.68 billion rupees, the data showed.