BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 89.74 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.62%)
DCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 188.95 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.34%)
FCCL 51.72 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.31%)
FFL 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GCIL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
HUBC 164.50 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (1.98%)
KEL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.23%)
LOTCHEM 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.4%)
MLCF 95.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.33%)
NBP 152.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.36%)
PAEL 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
PIAHCLA 19.93 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.32%)
PIBTL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
POWER 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
PPL 178.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PREMA 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
PRL 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.07%)
PTC 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
SNGP 116.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.27%)
SSGC 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.08%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
TREET 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.94%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 15,048 Decreased By -10.6 (-0.07%)
BR30 43,240 Increased By 309.1 (0.72%)
KSE100 148,435 Decreased By -380.2 (-0.26%)
KSE30 45,069 Decreased By -137.2 (-0.3%)
Aug 27, 2025
Markets Print 2025-08-27

Indian stocks log worst day in 3 months on tariff worries

Reuters Published 27 Aug, 2025 06:13am

MUMBAI: India’s equity benchmarks logged their worst session in three months after a US Homeland Security notification confirmed that Washington will impose an additional 25 percent tariff on all Indian-origin goods from Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Nifty 50 fell 1.02 percent to 24,712.05 and the BSE Sensex lost 1.04 percent to 80,786.54. The benchmarks turned negative for August after Tuesday’s session. They lost about 3 percent each in July.

Fifteen of the 16 major sectors logged losses, while the small-caps and mid-caps dipped 2 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

In the currency markets, the Indian rupee continued its losing streak for a fifth consecutive session ahead of the tariffs.

Local markets are closed on Wednesday. Trading will resume on Thursday, a day after the tariffs go into effect.

Indian exports will face US duties of up to 50 percent - among the highest imposed by Washington - after President Donald Trump announced additional tariffs over New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil.

Indian stocks Nifty 50

