CONFERENCE ON BUILDING A RESILIENT PUBLIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT ECOSYSTEM: ABOUT THE CONFERENCE

TEXT: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), in collaboration with the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA), is set to host a high-level conference on “Building a Resilient Public Financial Management Ecosystem” on August 27, 2025, at Serena Hotel, Islamabad.

Envisioned as a landmark gathering, this conference aims to bring the country’s public financial management (PFM) priorities into sharp focus. It will provide a forum for examining the structural, policy, and operational dimensions of PFM, while offering strategic solutions to address challenges that have long hindered fiscal resilience and sustainable governance. In an era where economic stability is closely tied to the efficiency and transparency of public finances, the event is positioned to act as a catalyst for reform, innovation, and stronger institutional frameworks.

By convening senior policymakers, financial leaders, regulators, development partners, and experts from diverse disciplines, the conference will encourage multi-stakeholder dialogue and the exchange of global best practices. These interactions are designed to generate practical, actionable strategies for improving fiscal governance, integrating sustainability principles, and aligning Pakistan’s public sector with internationally recognised standards of financial management.

The conference reflects ICAP’s lasting commitment to advancing sound governance, strengthening institutional capacity, and embedding accountability across public sector operations. More than just a one-day event, it seeks to lay the groundwork for lasting change, ensuring that the principles discussed translate into measurable improvements in the way public resources are mobilised, managed, and monitored.

Why This Conference Matters?

The timing of this conference is both strategic and urgent with fiscal pressures, governance challenges, and the need for sustainable reform at the forefront, strengthening PFM has become essential to long-term stability and public trust.

Pakistan is undertaking significant reforms to broaden its revenue base, improve the governance of state-owned enterprises, integrate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into policymaking, and align its financial management systems with globally recognised accountancy frameworks. Drawing on global experiences, the discussions aim to align domestic priorities with international standards, accelerating the country’s progress towards a resilient, equitable, and sustainable fiscal environment.

The conference will spotlight critical reforms and forward-looking strategies through the following key sessions and themes:

Expanding Pakistan’s Revenue Capacity Exploring strategic policy measures and innovative approaches to broaden the tax base, with an emphasis on developing a progressive, technology-enabled tax system that fosters equity and strengthens fiscal resilience. Enhancing Governance of State-Owned Enterprises Addressing structural reforms, performance evaluation frameworks, and oversight mechanisms to improve transparency, accountability, and operational efficiency within SOEs—key drivers of economic performance. Embedding ESG and Sustainability in Pakistan’s Public Financial Management: Promoting the integration of ESG principles into public sector decision-making, ensuring policy and operational choices align with global sustainability objectives and long-term development goals. Advancing the Implementation of Professional Accountancy Frameworks Focusing on the adoption of internationally recognised accounting standards, institutional capacity building, and enhanced transparency in financial reporting. Global Perspectives and Pakistan’s Path Forward Drawing on international best practices in taxation, ESG integration, and governance reform to provide a practical roadmap tailored to Pakistan’s unique economic and institutional context.

Outcomes from the conference are expected to inform policy reform, strengthen institutional frameworks, and expand fiscal capacity. By embedding transparency, accountability, and sustainability at the core of public financial management, the event is positioned to contribute meaningfully to the creation of an economy that is resilient, inclusive, and globally competitive.

