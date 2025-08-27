President of CIPFA

TEXT: President, Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA) I am delighted to witness the continued growth of the strategic partnership between the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), brought to life through this landmark conference: "Building a Resilient Public Financial Management Ecosystem." Our two institutions share a deep and enduring commitment to strengthening public financial management and empowering professionals who serve at the heart of public accountability and good governance.

At CIPFA, our mission is clear: to support public sector organizations in managing resources with transparency, integrity, and efficiency. Over the past year, we have remained focused on equipping finance teams with international best practices, capacity-building initiatives, and future-ready insights—aimed at fostering resilience, innovation, and ethical stewardship.

In the lead-up to this conference, CIPFA has been actively engaged in shaping the dialogue and contributing global perspectives on critical themes: expanding revenue capacity, improving governance of state-owned enterprises, embedding Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, and advancing professional accountancy standards. We firmly believe these conversations will have a meaningful and lasting impact on the evolution of Pakistan’s public financial landscape.

Partnerships such as ours with ICAP lie at the core of CIPFA’s global vision. By leveraging cross-border expertise and collaboration, we build stronger foundations for sustainable development, institutional trust, and financial resilience.

I extend my sincere congratulations to Mr. Saif Ullah, President ICAP; Mr. Khalid Rehman, Chairman of ICAP's Public Sector Committee and Conference Organizing Committee; and Mr. Khalid Hamid, Director of International at CIPFA, for their exceptional leadership and foresight in delivering this important initiative. Together, we can unlock the full potential of Pakistan’s finance professionals and equip them to rise to the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow. Wishing all participants a successful, enriching, and impactful conference.