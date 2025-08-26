BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BOP 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
CPHL 90.55 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.52%)
DCL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.44%)
DGKC 189.07 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.41%)
FCCL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.47%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
GCIL 28.29 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.13%)
HUBC 166.00 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (2.91%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
KOSM 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.68%)
LOTCHEM 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.73%)
MLCF 96.80 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (2.28%)
NBP 154.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.1%)
PAEL 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.01%)
PIAHCLA 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.59%)
PIBTL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
POWER 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
PPL 179.74 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.68%)
PREMA 40.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PRL 31.46 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.55%)
PTC 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
SNGP 117.05 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.61%)
SSGC 42.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.11%)
TELE 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.82%)
TREET 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.39%)
TRG 57.14 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.64%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
BR100 15,120 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
BR30 43,664 Increased By 733 (1.71%)
KSE100 149,249 Increased By 433.4 (0.29%)
KSE30 45,293 Increased By 86.6 (0.19%)
Aug 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Venus Williams, 45, falls in 3 sets at US Open

Reuters Published 26 Aug, 2025 11:59am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Venus Williams, returning to the Grand Slam singles stage for the first time since 2023, competed well but fell short on Monday in the first round of the US Open in New York.

The 45-year-old star lost 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 to 11th-seeded Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in exactly two hours.

Williams, a seven-time major singles champion, became the oldest singles player at the US Open since Renee Richards, then 47, lost in the first round of women’s singles in 1981.

After Muchova took the first set, Williams broke serve to start the second set, then added another break for 5-2 before leveling the match.

However, Muchova, 29, won the first three games of the third set, during which she never faced a break point.

“She’s such a legend of our sport,” Muchova, a US Open semifinalist each of the past two years, said of Williams.

Williams, asked what she proved to herself, replied in part, “Getting back on the court was about giving myself a chance to play more healthy.

When you play unhealthy, it’s in your mind. It’s not just how you feel. You get stuck in your mind too. So … it was nice to be freer.“ Williams added, “When I think about the match I played against (Muchova) in 2020, I was so uncomfortable.

I was in so much pain. Today it’s night and day how much better I felt, so I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to play in feeling better, and at that rate, have a real chance.“

The day’s biggest upset saw Mexico’s Renata Zarazua edge No. 6 seed Madison Keys 6-7 (10), 7-6 (3), 7-5. It was the first victory over a top-20 player in Zarazua’s career as she grabbed her head in disbelief after securing the win.

She is the first Mexican woman ever to defeat a top-10 opponent at the US Open.

“Coming into the match I was like almost crying because I was really nervous,” Zarazua said.

“The crowd made it so chill for me so I was loosening up.” Zarazua took advantage of 89 unforced errors from Keys and won despite her opponent’s 46-8 advantage in winners.

Zarazua gave away only 34 points. Hungary’s Anna Bondar, ranked No. 97 in the world, took advantage of shaky play by No. 12 Elina Svitolina and upset the Ukrainian, 6-2, 6-4.

Two-time major champion Barbora Krejcikova ousted No. 22 seed Victoria Mboko in straight sets with a 6-3, 6-2 victory.

Mboko, the 18-year-old Canadian who won her first WTA title of any kind at the National Bank Open in her home country earlier this month, struggled with her right wrist heavily taped.

While she landed 64 percent of her first serves, Mboko also suffered from 10 double faults while winning only 36 of her 70 service points.

Krejcikova, 29, entered the US Open unranked but is coming off a run to the fourth round of the Cincinnati Open.

The Wimbledon champion in 2024 and winner of the 2021 French Open, Krejcikova dominated from the outset against Mboko, winning 69 total points to her opponents’ 49.

Krejcikova will next face unranked Moyuka Uchijima from Japan in the second round. “I’ve been really busy, we’ve been really practicing and also we enjoyed the city,” Krejcikova said in her on-court interview after the match.

“We discovered a lot of good ice creams around the city and a lot of nice restaurants. “I’m enjoying it.

So, it’s been good, and I hope I can be here as long as I can.“

No. 9 seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan finished off Julieta Pareja 6-3, 6-0 to advance, while No. 17 seed Liudmila Samsonova of Russia also moved on by rallying for a 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over China’s Yuan Yue.

No. 30 seed Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine was eliminated 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 6-4 by Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova despite having 43 winners to 19 for her opponent.

Yastremska was undone by 53 unforced errors. Fifth-seeded Mirra Andreeva of Russia cruised past Alycia Parks 6-0, 6-1.

Also advancing were No. 15 Daria Kasatkina of Australia, No. 19 Elise Mertens of Belgium, No. 28 Magdalena Frech of Poland and No. 29 Anna Kalinskaya of Russia.

US Open Venus Williams

Comments

200 characters

Venus Williams, 45, falls in 3 sets at US Open

Buying returns to bourse, KSE-100 gains over 500 points

‘We are barely surviving’: delay in Karachi’s Karimabad underpass project takes toll on nearby businesses

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Privatisation of PIA: Final bidding process may conclude by October

Nearly 150,000 moved to safety as Sutlej swells, flood risk escalates: NDMA

AI-based risk management system to be activated soon

Industrial sector: PM Shehbaz stresses urgent removal of bottlenecks

Oil retreats from almost three-week high driven by Russia supply risks

Circular debt plan: OGDCL receives Rs7.73bn second interest payment

Pakistan’s auto industry being pushed to the wall?

Read more stories