BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BOP 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
CPHL 90.40 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.36%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.97%)
DGKC 189.06 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (1.4%)
FCCL 51.81 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.49%)
FFL 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
GCIL 28.16 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.66%)
HUBC 165.75 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (2.75%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
KOSM 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.24%)
LOTCHEM 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.73%)
MLCF 96.99 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.48%)
NBP 154.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
PAEL 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.94%)
PIAHCLA 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.59%)
PIBTL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
POWER 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
PPL 179.50 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.55%)
PREMA 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
PRL 31.43 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.45%)
PTC 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 117.25 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.78%)
SSGC 42.73 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.09%)
TELE 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
TPLP 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.31%)
TREET 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.87%)
TRG 56.79 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.01%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
BR100 15,096 Increased By 36.9 (0.24%)
BR30 43,507 Increased By 576.4 (1.34%)
KSE100 149,199 Increased By 383.8 (0.26%)
KSE30 45,294 Increased By 87.1 (0.19%)
Aug 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Buzz cut, bright start as Alcaraz charges into US Open second round

Reuters Published 26 Aug, 2025 11:50am

NEW YORK: Carlos Alcaraz sported a new buzz cut at the US Open on Monday and while the cropped style drew a mixed reaction online the Spaniard’s spectacular tennis left no room for discussion as he dismantled Reilly Opelka 6-4 7-5 6-4 to reach the second round.

Having ditched his tousled pre-tournament look, the second seed made an impressive start in his quest to secure a second Grand Slam title of the year.

“I’ve got to ask the people if they like the new haircut or not. Did you like it guys? I think they like it,” Alcaraz said on court in response to a question if he was moving faster on court with his new look. “Today was a really difficult one,” he added.

“He really is a great and a really tough player with that serve. I couldn’t get the rhythm I wanted to get in the match but I’m really happy with everything.

“The return was one of the best things today. I tried to play my best tennis, tried to be focused on the serve. Overall I had a really great performance today.”

The 22-year-old, who won the first of his five major trophies at New York three years ago, looked every bit championship material against the unseeded American Opelka as he broke for a 3-2 lead and clinched the opening set with ease.

Alcaraz wobbled on serve for the first time in the second set when he sent down consecutive double faults but Opelka failed to convert both his breakpoint opportunities.

After breaking Opelka in the 11th game, Alcaraz held to love for a 2-0 lead and turned up the heat in the ninth game of the third set, breaking again thanks to a foot fault and a wayward serve by his opponent.

“Nothing depends on you. It always depends on him,” Alcaraz said about the difficulty of playing the towering Opelka.

“The way he serves, the way he plays from the baseline, you just have to be focused, put as many returns as you can in and try to be in the rally and win the points he lets you win.

“It’s just difficult when you play someone who doesn’t let you play your game. It was a very difficult first round.”

Alcaraz held to love to complete the victory and set up a second-round encounter with Italian Mattia Bellucci, who went through after Chinese opponent Shang Juncheng retired during their encounter earlier in the day.

US Open Carlos Alcaraz

Comments

200 characters

Buzz cut, bright start as Alcaraz charges into US Open second round

Buying returns to bourse, KSE-100 gains over 500 points

‘We are barely surviving’: delay in Karachi’s Karimabad underpass project takes toll on nearby businesses

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Privatisation of PIA: Final bidding process may conclude by October

Nearly 150,000 moved to safety as Sutlej swells, flood risk escalates: NDMA

AI-based risk management system to be activated soon

Industrial sector: PM Shehbaz stresses urgent removal of bottlenecks

Oil retreats from almost three-week high driven by Russia supply risks

Circular debt plan: OGDCL receives Rs7.73bn second interest payment

Pakistan’s auto industry being pushed to the wall?

Read more stories