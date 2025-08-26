BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BOP 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
CPHL 90.40 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.36%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.97%)
DGKC 189.20 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (1.47%)
FCCL 51.82 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.51%)
FFL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
GCIL 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.81%)
HUBC 166.01 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (2.91%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
KOSM 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.96%)
LOTCHEM 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.73%)
MLCF 97.00 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (2.49%)
NBP 154.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
PAEL 44.08 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.96%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.69%)
PIBTL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
POWER 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
PPL 179.49 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.54%)
PREMA 40.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PRL 31.47 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.58%)
PTC 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
SNGP 117.25 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.78%)
SSGC 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.02%)
TELE 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
TPLP 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.61%)
TREET 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.99%)
TRG 56.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.92%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
BR100 15,120 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
BR30 43,664 Increased By 733 (1.71%)
KSE100 149,201 Increased By 385.9 (0.26%)
KSE30 45,276 Increased By 69.2 (0.15%)
Markets

India bonds dip before state debt sale, 10-year yield at 5-month high

Reuters Published 26 Aug, 2025 11:43am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian government bonds extended losses on Tuesday, with the benchmark bond yield spiking to a five-month high, as sentiment soured amid a larger-than-planned state debt supply at a time when demand remains tepid.

A slew of events has hit demand for government bonds, including the government’s tax overhaul and credit-rating firm Fitch maintaining India’s sovereign rating, citing high fiscal deficit and debt.

The 10-year bond yield was at 6.6112% as of 10:20 a.m. IST, compared with its previous close of 6.5967%.

Earlier in the day, the yield hit 6.6212%, its highest since March 26.

Indian states are set to raise 341.5 billion rupees ($3.9 billion) through the sale of bonds later in the day.

The quantum is sharply higher than the scheduled 208.5 billion rupees.

“There is no positive trigger in sight and demand-supply dynamics are broken,” a trader at a private bank said.

“We will see how the state debt auction goes for cues on direction of yields.”

The yield has jumped over 20 basis points since the government announced sweeping cuts in goods and services tax, erasing bond price gains in this financial year.

Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Market participants are also concerned about a widening demand-supply mismatch as the government continues to borrow at elevated rates, traders said.

New Delhi is due to raise 320 billion rupees through the sale of 15-year and 40-year bonds on Friday, which would also test investor appetite.

