BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BOP 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
CPHL 90.40 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.36%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.97%)
DGKC 189.20 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (1.47%)
FCCL 51.82 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.51%)
FFL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
GCIL 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.81%)
HUBC 166.01 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (2.91%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
KOSM 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.96%)
LOTCHEM 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.73%)
MLCF 97.00 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (2.49%)
NBP 154.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
PAEL 44.08 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.96%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.69%)
PIBTL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
POWER 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
PPL 179.49 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.54%)
PREMA 40.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PRL 31.47 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.58%)
PTC 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
SNGP 117.25 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.78%)
SSGC 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.02%)
TELE 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
TPLP 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.61%)
TREET 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.99%)
TRG 56.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.92%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
BR100 15,120 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
BR30 43,664 Increased By 733 (1.71%)
KSE100 149,201 Increased By 385.9 (0.26%)
KSE30 45,276 Increased By 69.2 (0.15%)
Aug 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

State vs private land: where should corporate farming take place?

Gohar Ali Khan Published 26 Aug, 2025 11:21am

Progressive farmers in Pakistan believe corporate farming can benefit the country and increase the value of private farmland. However, they told Business Recorder this growth should not come at the expense of state-owned lands.

In European countries, as well as the US and Australia, corporate farmers generally purchase or lease private lands - not state land - with a view to promoting crops yields and increasing exports.

In Pakistan, state lands in deserts, mountains, Cholistan and far flung areas are lying barren. There are tens of thousands of landless haris (farmers) who can make the barren and waste lands cultivable in rural areas if the state were to award pieces of land to them instead of giving them to private farmers.

Corporate farmers can revitalize the agriculture sector

Experts say corporate farmers can revitalize the agriculture sector by using private lands where they can scale up crop yields through modern techniques, set up processing units, strengthen food security in the country, and get rid of excessive crops through exports.

One acre of agricultural land usually requires at least Rs100,000 for cultivation. Corporate farmers often obtain lands on lease for 5, 7 and 10 years from private landholders, a practice that helps both landowners and lease holders earn healthy profits.

Except for lands of the Sindh forest department, the official command area of Sindh spreads across approximately 12 million acres of private cultivable lands and is divided into three facets: Guddu Barrage with 2.4 million acres, Sukkur Barrage (7 million acres) and Kotri Barrage (2.6 million acres).

When it comes to a total cultivable area of the country, it spreads to 60 million acres across all provinces.

Talking to Business Recorder, Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA) Senior Vice President Nabi Bux Sathio said Pakistan needs innovation and climate resilient methods of farming. The first and foremost requirement is target-oriented research and its dissemination at the grossroots levels into the practical agriculture field.

“I am not opposed to corporate farming in Pakistan, but it should not be spread over state lands within provinces.“

He said nobody has any objection to massive landholding of a notable social and political figure who is one of the top corporate farmers of the country. He said those who have given lands to him on lease are glad to see improved crop yields on their lands.

Agriculture agriculture sector farming

Comments

200 characters

State vs private land: where should corporate farming take place?

Buying returns to bourse, KSE-100 gains over 500 points

‘We are barely surviving’: delay in Karachi’s Karimabad underpass project takes toll on nearby businesses

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Privatisation of PIA: Final bidding process may conclude by October

Nearly 150,000 moved to safety as Sutlej swells, flood risk escalates: NDMA

AI-based risk management system to be activated soon

Industrial sector: PM Shehbaz stresses urgent removal of bottlenecks

Oil retreats from almost three-week high driven by Russia supply risks

Circular debt plan: OGDCL receives Rs7.73bn second interest payment

Pakistan’s auto industry being pushed to the wall?

Read more stories