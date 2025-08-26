BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
World

Trump threatens more tariffs for countries with digital taxes

  • Trump has also previously threatened to impose tariffs on countries like Canada and France over differences related to the digital services taxes
Reuters Published 26 Aug, 2025 08:09am

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened countries that have digital taxes with “subsequent additional tariffs” on their goods if those nations do not remove such legislation.

Sources said earlier that the Trump administration was considering imposing sanctions on European Union or member state officials responsible for implementing the bloc’s landmark Digital Services Act.

Many countries, particularly in Europe, have levied taxes on the sales revenue of digital service providers, including Alphabet’s Google, Meta’s Facebook, Apple and Amazon.

The issue has been a longstanding trade irritant for multiple U.S. administrations.

“With this TRUTH, I put all Countries with Digital Taxes, Legislation, Rules, or Regulations, on notice that unless these discriminatory actions are removed, I, as President of the United States, will impose substantial additional Tariffs on that Country’s Exports to the U.S.A., and institute Export restrictions on our Highly Protected Technology and Chips,” Trump said in a social media post.

In the post, Trump claimed that such legislation was “designed to harm, or discriminate against, American Technology” and that it gave a pass to firms from U.S. tech rival China.

Trump has also previously threatened to impose tariffs on countries like Canada and France over differences related to the digital services taxes.

Trump in February ordered his trade chief to revive investigations aimed at imposing tariffs on imports from countries that levy digital service taxes on U.S. technology companies.

