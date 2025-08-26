Trump again pushes US agency to revoke NBC, ABC station licences

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump reiterated a long-running push for the Federal Communications Commission to revoke station licences of two major US broadcasters and charge them for using the public airwaves, as he criticized their news programming.

Trump suggested late on Sunday on social media that Disney-owned ABC and Comcast-owned NBC are biased and mostly air “bad stories” about him, and as a result, should, “according to many, have their licenses revoked by the FCC. I would be totally in favor of that because they are so biased and untruthful.”