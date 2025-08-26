Rana Sanaullah’s house case: Omar, Shibli, Zartaj among 59 PTI leaders convicted by ATC

FAISALABAD: An anti-terrorism court in Faisalabad has announced a verdict in a May 9 case relating to the attack on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah’s house, sentencing 75 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers to different jail terms while acquitting 34 accused, including Fawad Chaudhry and Zain Qureshi.

PTI senior leaders Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Zartaj Gul, and MPA Ismail Saila were among 59 leaders and activists who were sent to jail for 10 years each.

While pronouncing the decision on Monday, the court also awarded a three-year prison sentence each to 16 other accused. It is worth noting that four cases were registered in Faisalabad in connection with the May 9 incidents involving arson and vandalism.