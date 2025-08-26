Malicious campaign against CM’s Japan visit shameful act: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, has categorically rejected the fake list circulating on social media related to the official visit to Japan, calling it "a complete pack of lies."

She stated that Pakistan and Japan are entering a new and promising era of diplomatic cooperation, but unfortunately, certain anti-national elements are trying to malign this relationship with disinformation and propaganda.

Azma Bokhari emphasized that after 25 years, for the first time, a woman Chief Minister has made a historic visit to Japan, and the malicious campaign against this milestone is nothing short of a shameful act of hostility against the country’s progress.

Clarifying the facts, she stated that the individuals mentioned in the social media list were not part of the official government delegation. Only officially nominated delegates had their expenses covered by the government, while all others covered their own costs privately.

She further said that those pained by Pakistan's cooperation with Japan in urban development, technology, and youth skills enhancement must accept that the nation is moving forward.

She said, by the grace of Almighty Allah, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif remains dedicated to the progress of the people and the province. The opposition has nothing to offer except falsehood and propaganda; they can have that ‘honor’ to themselves. Just like in the past, the envious will continue to burn in their own frustration," Azma concluded.

