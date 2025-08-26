BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
BOP 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
CNERGY 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
CPHL 90.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.69%)
DCL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 188.49 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.09%)
FCCL 51.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.59%)
FFL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
GCIL 28.37 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.42%)
HUBC 166.42 Increased By ▲ 5.11 (3.17%)
KEL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.55%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.92%)
MLCF 96.30 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.75%)
NBP 154.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.17%)
PAEL 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.94%)
PIAHCLA 20.17 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.54%)
PIBTL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
POWER 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.85%)
PPL 180.20 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.94%)
PREMA 40.34 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
PRL 31.41 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.39%)
PTC 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
SNGP 117.20 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.74%)
SSGC 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.37%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.91%)
TPLP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.12%)
TREET 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.65%)
TRG 56.52 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.53%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
BR100 15,120 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
BR30 43,664 Increased By 733 (1.71%)
KSE100 149,378 Increased By 562.6 (0.38%)
KSE30 45,326 Increased By 119.4 (0.26%)
Aug 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-26

Malicious campaign against CM’s Japan visit shameful act: Azma

Recorder Report Published August 26, 2025 Updated August 26, 2025 06:57am

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, has categorically rejected the fake list circulating on social media related to the official visit to Japan, calling it "a complete pack of lies."

She stated that Pakistan and Japan are entering a new and promising era of diplomatic cooperation, but unfortunately, certain anti-national elements are trying to malign this relationship with disinformation and propaganda.

Azma Bokhari emphasized that after 25 years, for the first time, a woman Chief Minister has made a historic visit to Japan, and the malicious campaign against this milestone is nothing short of a shameful act of hostility against the country’s progress.

Clarifying the facts, she stated that the individuals mentioned in the social media list were not part of the official government delegation. Only officially nominated delegates had their expenses covered by the government, while all others covered their own costs privately.

She further said that those pained by Pakistan's cooperation with Japan in urban development, technology, and youth skills enhancement must accept that the nation is moving forward.

She said, by the grace of Almighty Allah, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif remains dedicated to the progress of the people and the province. The opposition has nothing to offer except falsehood and propaganda; they can have that ‘honor’ to themselves. Just like in the past, the envious will continue to burn in their own frustration," Azma concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan and Japan Azma Bokhari Punjab Information Minister Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz

Comments

200 characters

Malicious campaign against CM’s Japan visit shameful act: Azma

Buying returns to bourse, KSE-100 gains nearly 300 points in early trade

‘We are barely surviving’: delay in Karachi’s Karimabad underpass project takes toll on nearby businesses

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Privatisation of PIA: Final bidding process may conclude by October

AI-based risk management system to be activated soon

Industrial sector: PM Shehbaz stresses urgent removal of bottlenecks

Oil eases after rising to 2-week high on Russia-Ukraine supply concerns

Circular debt plan: OGDCL receives Rs7.73bn second interest payment

Pakistan’s auto industry being pushed to the wall?

Pakistan eyes USD 5bn investments at Pakistan-China B2B moot

Read more stories