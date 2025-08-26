BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BOP 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.14%)
CPHL 90.56 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.54%)
DCL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.36%)
DGKC 189.40 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (1.58%)
FCCL 51.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.67%)
FFL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
GCIL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.17%)
HUBC 166.40 Increased By ▲ 5.09 (3.16%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
KOSM 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.54%)
LOTCHEM 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.15%)
MLCF 97.30 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.81%)
NBP 154.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.05%)
PAEL 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.12%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.69%)
PIBTL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
POWER 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.12%)
PPL 179.65 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.63%)
PREMA 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
PRL 31.51 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.71%)
PTC 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
SNGP 117.11 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.66%)
SSGC 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.02%)
TREET 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.51%)
TRG 57.11 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (2.59%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
BR100 15,120 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
BR30 43,664 Increased By 733 (1.71%)
KSE100 149,329 Increased By 513.4 (0.34%)
KSE30 45,309 Increased By 102.7 (0.23%)
Aug 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-26

HEC accounts for 2020-23: Audit flags land, construction irregularities

Wasim Iqbal Published August 26, 2025 Updated August 26, 2025 07:04am

ISLAMABAD: An audit report on the Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) accounts for 2020-23 raised serious concerns on Monday about land acquisition irregularities and unauthorized construction at several major universities, including Federal Urdu University, the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), and Quaid-e-Azam University.

The audit, discussed in a subcommittee meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), revealed that Federal Urdu University’s purchase of 80 kanals of land for its Islamabad campus was marred by significant irregularities.

Approximately 34 kanals and 19 marlas of the land lie outside the official boundary of the university, and construction commenced without securing ownership transfer or mutation of this portion. Additionally, building plans were not approved by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) before work began.

University officials defended their position, stating the land mutation process is complete and that the project was initiated in 2017 following a Supreme Court directive to vacate rented premises from WAPDA. They added that the CDA’s no-objection certificate (NOC) application is currently pending.

However, the audit dismissed these explanations, citing a July 2020 notice from the CDA’s regional planning directorate confirming that only 45 kanals and one marla of the purchased land fall within the university’s designated boundary, with the remainder lying outside and the land itself fragmented.

Similar issues emerged at NUST’s Quetta campus and Quaid-e-Azam University, where construction activities began without prior approval of building plans from relevant authorities.

NUST’s management said that building plans have been submitted to the Cantonment Board, Quetta, and will be shared once approved. Quaid-e-Azam University claimed that approvals were granted by a building committee including representatives from the CDA and Pakistan Public Works Department, supported by a technical design committee.

The Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) has instructed the HEC to submit comprehensive documentation regarding building plan approvals to the CDA and other concerned authorities, and to resolve outstanding land issues promptly.

The audit’s findings highlight ongoing governance and compliance challenges within Pakistan’s higher education infrastructure projects, raising questions about oversight and accountability in university land acquisitions and construction practices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

hec PAC Public Accounts Committee Audit audit report construction irregularities land irregularities

Comments

200 characters

HEC accounts for 2020-23: Audit flags land, construction irregularities

Buying returns to bourse, KSE-100 gains over 500 points

‘We are barely surviving’: delay in Karachi’s Karimabad underpass project takes toll on nearby businesses

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Privatisation of PIA: Final bidding process may conclude by October

Nearly 150,000 moved to safety as Sutlej swells, flood risk escalates: NDMA

AI-based risk management system to be activated soon

Industrial sector: PM Shehbaz stresses urgent removal of bottlenecks

Oil eases after rising to 2-week high on Russia-Ukraine supply concerns

Circular debt plan: OGDCL receives Rs7.73bn second interest payment

Pakistan’s auto industry being pushed to the wall?

Read more stories