HEC accounts for 2020-23: Audit flags land, construction irregularities

ISLAMABAD: An audit report on the Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) accounts for 2020-23 raised serious concerns on Monday about land acquisition irregularities and unauthorized construction at several major universities, including Federal Urdu University, the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), and Quaid-e-Azam University.

The audit, discussed in a subcommittee meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), revealed that Federal Urdu University’s purchase of 80 kanals of land for its Islamabad campus was marred by significant irregularities.

Approximately 34 kanals and 19 marlas of the land lie outside the official boundary of the university, and construction commenced without securing ownership transfer or mutation of this portion. Additionally, building plans were not approved by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) before work began.

University officials defended their position, stating the land mutation process is complete and that the project was initiated in 2017 following a Supreme Court directive to vacate rented premises from WAPDA. They added that the CDA’s no-objection certificate (NOC) application is currently pending.

However, the audit dismissed these explanations, citing a July 2020 notice from the CDA’s regional planning directorate confirming that only 45 kanals and one marla of the purchased land fall within the university’s designated boundary, with the remainder lying outside and the land itself fragmented.

Similar issues emerged at NUST’s Quetta campus and Quaid-e-Azam University, where construction activities began without prior approval of building plans from relevant authorities.

NUST’s management said that building plans have been submitted to the Cantonment Board, Quetta, and will be shared once approved. Quaid-e-Azam University claimed that approvals were granted by a building committee including representatives from the CDA and Pakistan Public Works Department, supported by a technical design committee.

The Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) has instructed the HEC to submit comprehensive documentation regarding building plan approvals to the CDA and other concerned authorities, and to resolve outstanding land issues promptly.

The audit’s findings highlight ongoing governance and compliance challenges within Pakistan’s higher education infrastructure projects, raising questions about oversight and accountability in university land acquisitions and construction practices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025