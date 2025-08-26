Attack on fort in Hangu: Three FC personnel martyred, five terrorists killed

HANGU: Terrorists attacked a Frontier Constabulary (FC) fort in the Torawari area of Doaba police station limits in Hangu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leaving three FC personnel martyred and 17 others injured.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Hangu Khalid Khan, police and FC troops immediately retaliated with full force, killing five terrorists including a local facilitator.

He said the joint police and FC operation against the militants is still under way to eliminate further threats in the area.

The police officer further added that the injured personnel shifted to Doaba Hospital.

After the incident, the police gunned down one of the terrorists’ facilitators in an encounter after he opened fire on the security personnel. Also, a police search operation was underway after attack on the FC fort, said the DPO.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the Fitna al-Hindustan terrorists’ attack on a Federal Reserve Police Fort in Hangu.

The Interior Minister paid glowing tributes to the three brave policemen of the Federal Reserve Force who embraced martyrdom during the attack.