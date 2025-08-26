Body formed to probe PHF’s legal standing, alleged embezzlement

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Monday constituted a sub-committee to investigate the legal standing of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), probe alleged financial irregularities, and chart a way forward for a sport that has been sliding into disarray for years.

The move comes amid mounting concerns over the federation’s handling of finances, its murky electoral processes, and Pakistan’s diminishing stature in international hockey.

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), which met here with MNA Sanaullah Mastikhel in the chair, ordered the formation of a sub-committee headed by Sheikh Aftab Ahmed.

The panel has been tasked with examining the structure, funding and performance of the PHF and, crucially, recommending reforms.

It said that the sub-committee will be assisted by senior officials from the Ministry of Law and IPC, the director general of the Pakistan Sports Board, a representative from the Attorney General’s office, and the PHF’s own president and secretary.

The committee’s agenda centred on Pakistan hockey, with discussions ranging from unpaid player salaries and the country’s participation in the International Hockey Federation, to the PHF’s constitution and election process.

The federation also briefed members on its financial management and governance during the financial year 2024-25. However, time constraints meant the agenda item concerning the National Internship Programme was not taken up.

