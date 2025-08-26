BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BOP 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.14%)
CPHL 90.56 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.54%)
DCL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.36%)
DGKC 189.40 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (1.58%)
FCCL 51.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.67%)
FFL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
GCIL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.17%)
HUBC 166.40 Increased By ▲ 5.09 (3.16%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
KOSM 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.54%)
LOTCHEM 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.15%)
MLCF 97.30 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.81%)
NBP 154.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.05%)
PAEL 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.12%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.69%)
PIBTL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
POWER 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.12%)
PPL 179.65 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.63%)
PREMA 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
PRL 31.51 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.71%)
PTC 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
SNGP 117.11 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.66%)
SSGC 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.02%)
TREET 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.51%)
TRG 57.11 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (2.59%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
BR100 15,120 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
BR30 43,664 Increased By 733 (1.71%)
KSE100 149,329 Increased By 513.4 (0.34%)
KSE30 45,309 Increased By 102.7 (0.23%)
Aug 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-26

15 seats stay vacant in three legislatures

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published August 26, 2025 Updated August 26, 2025 07:16am

ISLAMABAD: As many as 15 seats in National Assembly, Punjab Assembly and Senate, previously held by lawmakers belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), are presently vacant, of which all but one seat fell vacant due to the disqualification of related legislators by the electoral body.

These seats comprise of nine NA, four PA and two Senate seats.

With the issuance of by-election schedule by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for PP-73 Sargodha on Monday, by-polls on seven of the 15 seats—four NA and three PA—would now be held this 5 October.

These seats are: NA-96 Faisalabad, NA-104 Faisalabad, NA-143 Sahiwal, NA-185 Dera Ghazi Khan, PP-73 Sargodha, PP-98 Faisalabad and PP-203 Sahiwal.

By-elections on two NA seats and a PA seat— NA-66 Wazirabad, NA-129 Lahore and PP-87 Mianwali are scheduled on 18 September.

In addition, by-poll on one general Senate from Punjab is scheduled on 9 September.

Of the 15 seats, by-elections on four seats stand postponed due to stay orders issued by the respective courts. These seats are: one general Senate seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and three NA seats— NA-1 Chitral, NA-18 Haripur and NA-175 Muzaffargarh.

As many as 14 PTI legislators –Abdul Latif (NA-1 Chitral), Omar Ayub Khan (NA-18 Haripur), Ahmed Chattha (NA-66 Wazirabad), Rai Haider Ali (NA-96 Faisalabad), Sahibzada Hamid Raza (NA-104 Faisalabad), Rai Hassan Nawaz (NA-143 Sahiwal), Jamshaid Dasti (NA-175), Zartaj Gul (NA-185 Dera Ghazi Khan), Ansar Iqbal (PP-73 Sargodha), Ahmad Khan (PP-87 Mianwali), Junaid Afzal Sahi (PP-98 Faisalabad), Rai Murtaza Iqbal (PP-203 Sahiwal), and two senators Shibli Faraz and Ejaz Chaudhary were disqualified by the ECP following their convictions by the courts.

Except Dasti, other 13 lawmakers were disqualified by the ECP following their convictions by the Anti-Terrorism Courts (ATCs) concerned in 9 May riots’ cases.

Dasti was disqualified by the electoral entity on the charges of having fake educational credentials.

Of the 15 seats, NA-129 Lahore is the only seat that fell vacant due to a lawmaker’s death, and not due to a legislator’s disqualification, after PTI’s Mian Azhar passed away following protracted illness last month.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

National Assembly SENATE lawmakers Punjab assembly ECP by elections legislatures vacant seats

Comments

200 characters

15 seats stay vacant in three legislatures

Buying returns to bourse, KSE-100 gains over 500 points

‘We are barely surviving’: delay in Karachi’s Karimabad underpass project takes toll on nearby businesses

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Privatisation of PIA: Final bidding process may conclude by October

Nearly 150,000 moved to safety as Sutlej swells, flood risk escalates: NDMA

AI-based risk management system to be activated soon

Industrial sector: PM Shehbaz stresses urgent removal of bottlenecks

Oil eases after rising to 2-week high on Russia-Ukraine supply concerns

Circular debt plan: OGDCL receives Rs7.73bn second interest payment

Pakistan’s auto industry being pushed to the wall?

Read more stories